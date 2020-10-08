Jens Spahn warns to comply with the corona rules. And the states are arguing about bans on accommodation.

BERLIN taz | The hall of the Federal Press Conference was only sparsely occupied on Thursday due to the pandemic, but a large number should take up a lot of space this morning: 4,058. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has recorded so many new infections in the past 24 hours – an exorbitant increase compared to the previous day, when there were still a good 2,800 new infections. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) appeared in front of the press, including RKI President Lothar Wieler in tow. Topic: the corona situation in autumn.

At the beginning, the minister expressed his discomfort with the current development: “The numbers concern me a lot.” He blames the increasing carelessness of younger people. “Partly because they want to party, partly because they want to travel. Because they consider themselves inviolable. ”In this context, the CDU politician also criticized the“ sometimes ignorant dealings in the capital ”.

Coupled with the beginning of the cold season, Spahn once again used this as an opportunity to call on people to adhere to the distance and mask rules. A “right balance of confidence and mindfulness,” he said, is necessary to cope with the next few months of the corona pandemic. The Corona app and regular ventilation of closed rooms were also named as important components. It depends on each individual. “This pandemic is a test of character for us as a society,” said the minister.

The RKI President made a similar statement: “We got through the summer comparatively well,” said Wieler, precisely “because we adhered to the measures”. He expressed his concern about the current trend in numbers: the 7-day incidence, i.e. the number of corona cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days, was three at the beginning of June, and at the beginning of October it was already over 20 gone up. The number of currently 470 intensive care patients across Germany is still low, but this value has doubled in the past four weeks

Ventilation a “very effective preventive measure”

Wieler said that only if the number of infections remained low would the health system not be overloaded – and issued a warning: More than 10,000 new cases per day were a real possibility, “it is possible that the virus could spread uncontrollably.” prevent, it is crucial to heed the AHA formula, i.e. distance, hygiene and everyday masks. In addition, the three or four “G” s should be avoided: closed rooms, groups and crowds, conversations in a close atmosphere.

Martin Kriegel from the Technical University of Berlin, an expert in indoor air and aerosols, so to speak, also spoke up. “Ventilation is a very effective preventive measure,” he said. Consequently, you should only stay briefly in poorly ventilated rooms. If the length of stay is halved, the risk of infection is halved, emphasized Kriegel.

Also present at the press conference: Infectiologist Susanne Herold from the Giessen University Hospital. She delivered a medical update on Thursday. The number of patients in the clinics is increasing, she said, “we are preparing for a new wave”. Operations with other diseases could soon be postponed due to the corona. But Herold also had some bright spots ready, so there are now some drugs that could curb a severe Covid 19 disease course – including the remdesivir originally used against Ebola.

Dispute over going it alone with the ban on accommodation

The boss Andreas Gassen spoke for the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians. He made it clear that Germany is currently “far away” from overloading the health system. The doctors’ practices are also “set up for the situation,” he emphasized. In view of 8,500 free intensive care beds, one “doesn’t have to fall into fear”. However, coping with the pandemic is not a sure-fire success: “We have to behave considerately”

Otherwise, is another lockdown looming? The Minister of Health doubts this. “We will not come back to a situation like the one in March / April,” said Spahn. The population would have learned too much from the pandemic. “We have no outbreaks when shopping, no outbreaks at the hairdresser, hardly any outbreaks in local public transport” – that is, wherever the measures are observed, he said. “It is also going comparatively well in kindergartens and schools.” According to Spahn, specific restrictions are all the more important, for example when it comes to private parties, or alcohol bans, such as those recently imposed by the Berlin Senate.

In the current debate about bans on accommodation for people from domestic risk areas, the minister expressed understanding for the going it alone in individual federal states, but he emphasized that there should be uniform rules here. “The frame has to be the same, especially when traveling,” said Spahn. Otherwise it would cost acceptance in the population.

State politicians sometimes see it differently. Thuringia’s left-wing Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow does not want to join a nationwide ban on people from risk areas. That was nonsense, he explained on ZDF. He has the backing of the Thuringian left leader Susanne Hennig-Wellsow, who is also running for the federal chairmanship. “You cannot hold an entire federal state liable for the increase in the number of infections at local hotspots,” said Hennig-Wellsow of the taz. The local health authorities should therefore decide on concrete measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic at such hotspots. She regards strengthening these as a priority.

Berlin and Bremen, which are also ruled in red, red and green, have not yet joined a nationwide ban on accommodation. The majority of the states, including Bavaria, Brandenburg and North Rhine-Westphalia, want to implement it. Others like Rhineland-Palatinate want to adhere to stricter entry rules such as a quarantine requirement.