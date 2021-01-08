The outgoing CDU chairwoman has just had a deja vu. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was hardly elected when others let her know that she was far from being a candidate for Chancellor.

This time the three contenders know that beforehand. Just in time for the last public introduction round, Armin Laschet, Norbert Röttgen and Friedrich Merz can read on Friday how a secret favorite positions himself for the fight afterwards.

Jens Spahn is next to CSU boss Markus Söder the political winner of the corona crisis policy. And the Minister of Health would be the last not to go rampant with a pound like that.

The three official applicants shouldn’t be surprised. Before Christmas, Spahn had let his biographer Michael Bröcker from the “Media Pioneer” portal know quite openly that he would not only trust himself to be the CDU chairman, but also “everything that follows from it”. In conversations with members of the Bundestag and state politicians, he spoke a bit clearer text, as “Bild” first reported. A telephone partner quoted him as saying that he could imagine being available as a candidate for chancellor in March.

Spahn has no problems with self-marketing

Spahn does not have to do a lot of marketing for himself, although the busy networker never shied away from it. Half the CDU can report how he used to offer himself as a guest speaker in election campaigns without being asked.

This time the sequence is rather the other way round, which is why Spahn’s spokesman was able to assure with a reasonably good conscience that no, the minister is not sounding out his chances. But Christian Democrats have been probing him for months. Many fear that none of the official candidates can guarantee that the next Chancellor after Angela Merkel will again be the Union.

Armin Laschet is considered too vague, Norbert Röttgen as an intellectual foil fencer, unfortunately only a marginal political sport. In the evening round of candidates, Laschet emphasized the election victory in North Rhine-Westphalia and his experience in government and Röttgen that he was “not a camp”, but a candidate for everyone.

Friedrich Merz says he stands for ecological renewal of the market economy and a new generation contract. But many fear that this is what the shrinking regular electorate and half of the Young Union consider a new departure.

Only the skeptics confirm that the trio in the ARD “Deutschlandtrend” is almost on a par a week before the party congress. Among CDU supporters, Merz’s clear lead for months has shrunk to 29 percent, Laschet and Röttgen are 25 percent. These polls say little for the mood among the delegates, but they do show that even the grassroots feel uninspired.

As a candidate for chancellor, she would prefer Bayer Söder by far. However, the opinion polls did not even ask for a candidate Spahn. The health minister keeps up well with Söder and even with Chancellor Angela Merkel in the general politician rankings.

The competition also takes him seriously. It was not only because of Spahn’s responsibility for the vaccination strategy that the SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz made him the target of a first primary attack.

In his own party, Spahn has been in the comfortable position for some time to fend off requests that he should run for party leader on January 16. He always assured him that he would stay in the team with the NRW Prime Minister Laschet. The fact that he answered questions at a meeting with young CDU MPs that he could reconsider it over Christmas was felt by at least some participants to be more of a coquette than a really serious announcement.

One loves betrayal, less the traitor

For the 40-year-old should be aware, despite all the risk taking, that he would have more to lose by openly betraying his team partner than to gain by winning. The party leadership of the CDU is not a small office. In the race for the Chancellery, however, it can even be a hindrance.

This is due, among other things, to scheduling issues. Söder had them in mind when he insisted that the Union’s candidate for chancellor not be decided until around Easter. Wolfgang Schäuble, an old and new sponsor of Spahn, can also interpret the political calendar. The President of the Bundestag also advocates a decision after the state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate on March 14th.

It will be difficult for the CDU. In both countries, low profile challengers are running against popular owners – the Green Winfried Kretschmann in Stuttgart, the Social Democrat Malu Dreyer in Mainz.

Defeats would put a strain on the new party leader’s account. But even victories only help him if his own reputation has grown so significantly by then that successes are attributed to him and not to the tailwind of the Corona crisis managers in Berlin and Munich.

Otherwise there will be little left for him to do but to call for breakfast at Söder’s home in Nuremberg and ask the head of the little sister party to run for office.

The only way to avert the humiliation is with a strong alternative in one’s own party. According to the current state of affairs, that would be Spahn.

Whether the health minister will still be so popular in two months’ time depends on the progress of the pandemic. If vaccination problems still dominate the headlines, he threatens to trot off into the desert as a scapegoat.

So only one thing is certain: for the new CDU leader, the real struggle for power will only begin after his election.

Kramp-Karrenbauer relentlessly revealed the dilemma on Friday. In the light of the situation, her successor will have to decide in spring whether he will take the option of the Chancellery himself or decide otherwise, she says in a farewell interview with the “Saarbrücker Zeitung”: “Anything is possible.”