Jens Lehmann is currently heavily criticized. The ex-national goalkeeper described Sky expert Dennis Aogo as “quota blacks”. That now has consequences.

+++ 11.14 a.m .: Hertha BSC Berlin commented on Jens Lehmann’s personality. Werner Gegenbauer, President of the capital city club, announced on Twitter: “Such statements in no way correspond to the values ​​for which Hertha BSC stands and is actively committed. We distance ourselves from any form of racism and welcome the move by TENNOR Holding. “

Munich – The former national soccer goalkeeper Jens Lehmann is threatened by one he sent to Dennis Aogo Whatsapp-Message a lot of trouble. "Is Dennis actually your rating black?" Was the message with a laughing smiley face that Sky expert Aogo published on Instagram. "WOW, are you serious? The message was probably not meant for me !!! ", Aogo wrote about it.

Lehmann meanwhile apologized to Aogo. “A private message from my cell phone to Dennis Aogo created an impression for which I apologized in conversation with Dennis. As a former national player he is very knowledgeable and has a great presence and brings a quota to Sky, ”Lehmann tweeted.

Jens Lehmann: Dennis Aogo the “quota black” – Hertha BSC fires ex-goalkeeper

The 51-year-old also assured the Bild newspaper that the news was “not meant at all”, “but positive”. He said it was “unhappy”: “Since the WhatsApp went out from my cell phone, I take responsibility for it. It was a private message. “

For whom Lehmann’s report was intended is still unclear. Lehmann is a representative of investor Lars Windhorst on the supervisory board of Bundesliga soccer club Hertha BSC.

The ex-national player loses his position at the capital club. "The consultant contract with Mr. Lehmann will be terminated. This means that there is no longer any posting to Hertha's supervisory board, "Andreas Fritzenkötter, spokesman for the tenor group of Hertha investor Lars Windhorst, is quoted as saying.