WORLD: Mr. Corssen, why does love often look so different in reality than it does in books or films?

Jens Corssen: Confusing being in love with love becomes problematic. Falling in love is not something that can be controlled, but a Pavlovian reflex. Our brain is conditioned to respond to stimuli that trigger something familiar and pleasant in us and promise future happiness. So it happens automatically. Many then believe that with this one person, the great love, everything will be fine. This turns love into something fateful and you don’t notice how dependent you are on the other.

WORLD: What do you mean?