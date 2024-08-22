Jens Balzer liked to dress up as an Indian when he was little and play Wild West movies. He grew up in a rural area of ​​Germany in the 1970s, and this was a great opportunity to paint his face and put on a wig. If he did so now, he could be accused of cultural appropriation and of denigrating a weak and marginalized group. An essayist born in 1969, with studies in philosophy and a great devotee of the French thinker Gilles Deleuze, in his role as a music journalist and cultural historian he tackled a few years ago a trilogy on music in Germany in the seventies, eighties and nineties. And that is how this columnist for The Time realized that the issue of cultural appropriation is a crucial debate of our time.

In his college days, the culture was based on cultural appropriation: the hip hop was built with samples of other songs. But suddenly, he explains, appropriation became something bad, racist, colonial. He tried to understand that change by writing Ethics of cultural appropriation, which Herder published in Spain in March. This August he has just published in Germany another essay entitled After Woke (after the woke). He welcomes us on the terrace of his house in Berlin, surrounded by his records and books.

Ask. In the debate on cultural appropriation, part of the left is accused of putting limits on freedom of expression. Is that correct?

Answer. As is the case in so many areas of political debate these days, both the left and the right love to provoke each other. On the one hand, there is a certain kind of identity ideology: “We belong to a certain group, this part of the culture is ours, it is not yours; before you appropriate black musical culture you must ask permission from the black community”… Okay, so which number do I call? And on the other hand, there is this right, waiting to pounce as soon as there is a new incident.

P. What did the left do wrong? And the right?

R. When I started writing this essay, I didn’t want to blame anyone, I wanted to understand both sides. What is wrong is to tell people that you can’t do this or that. “It makes me uncomfortable that a white person has dreadlocks.” Well, discomfort is not an argument, let’s talk about the history of dreadlocks, let’s open the debate. And most of these young leftists don’t look for open spaces to debate, they just want to say: I’m right and you’re wrong. I can understand the right saying: cancel culture is not getting us anywhere. This underlying essentialist concept of identity is getting us nowhere. Maybe it’s very similar to what happens to the white right that wants a Germany free of immigrants. To maintain the culture of a white Germany that never was, but exists in some nationalist fantasy of the Middle Ages.

P. You quote Judith Butler in your book, who argues that cultural appropriation can be reactionary or progressive.

R. Yes, and both at the same time. It is progressive to dress as a woman for the construction of a sexual identity. If you simply dress to mock feminine behavior, it can be misogynistic.

P. How do you rate Judith Butler’s contribution as a contemporary thinker?

R. I found it very inspiring the way she reestablished dialectics of the concepts of nature, culture and body and to what extent the notion of body carries with it a notion of authenticity. In the nineties, when books like Gender in dispute, Body modification was a central theme of pop culture: tattoos, piercings, breast operations… Which had its progressive and reactionary side: many women had operations to adapt their bodies to the patriarchal gaze, but, on the other hand, trans people had operations to feel more comfortable with their bodies. But if we talk about Butler at this moment, we have to talk about the question of Zionism.

P. And what do you think of his intervention in the debate?

R. With his Jewish background and his diaspora ethic, he came to say: if you don’t want to live in the diaspora, you are a reactionary Zionist. The central concept of the movement queer It was always about building safe spaces. I don’t understand why she doesn’t understand that there are Jewish people who need that safe space to live.

P. What are the reasons for the rise of the far right in your country?

R. There is a type of racist who says: “We want our country to go back to its white past; we are giving money to everyone who comes here and not to our elders.” This movement has reached a critical mass in Europe. Those who have long wanted to expel immigrants but did not dare to vote for new right parties now do so, it is culturally accepted. And then there is the current government.

“The German far right has become the party of freedom: you can do whatever you want with us”

P. What has happened to the governing coalition?

R. They didn’t do a good job. The Green Party made it easy for its critics to say: these green elites want to tell everyone what to do, they don’t care about ordinary people. There is a very interesting book by Nancy Fraser on progressive neoliberalism. She describes culturally progressive people, proud to have friends of other races, who want trans children because it makes them even freer… but then they work for Google or Uber, for this whole shitty economy that is destroying the world. The Green Party and the current government have become a metaphor for these elites. I vote for the Green Party and every year I think: can I do it again? My daughter’s generation would never vote for them, even if they participated in Fridays For Future. Alternative for Germany (AfD) has somehow managed to become the party of freedom: “With us you can do whatever you want, you can call black people the N-word again (Nigger, On the left, meanwhile, with all this fragmentation, they are very busy boycotting each other.

P. You maintain that it woke It’s coming to an end, in a way, is it?

R. It has come to an end on its own, people are fed up with that being the focus. In the United States, it seems that the peak moment woke has passed. The next step, now that it has lost its appeal, at least in intellectual and cultural circles, is to think what can we preserve from it? woke seeks to design an infrastructure so that everyone has a voice as strong as those who dominated for decades and centuries.

