The acquired Trioptics makes the photonics specialist more profitable and makes higher annual targets probable. The group holds hundreds of millions for further acquisitions. From Peer Leugermann

Hans-Dieter Schumacher was in a good mood. “Finally positive news again,” said Jenoptik’s CFO, starting the conversation with BÖRSE ONLINE, referring to the latest reports. The system manufacturer first completed the purchase of Trioptics, then announced a major order from the automotive industry. The SDAX group, which made almost twelve percent less adjusted sales and around 22 percent less Ebitda in the first half of the year due to the corona virus, is beginning to leave the pandemic behind.

Trioptics makes a big contribution to recovery. The company, based in Wedel near Hamburg, tests, inspects and centers the smallest camera lenses. As the “gold standard” of the industry, there is hardly a smartphone in the world, according to Jenoptik, whose camera does not go through the quality control of the North Germans. The trend towards more and smaller cell phone lenses gives the company a 27 percent Ebitda margin and double-digit growth rates. After 80 million euros in 2019, revenue should increase significantly this year as well.

700 to 800 million euros in firepower



Since Trioptics will be included in the Jena figures from October, the annual targets appear conservative. Without the takeover, sales of 770 to 790 million euros and a margin of 14.5 to 15 percent were expected. It is now speculated that Jenoptik will raise its outlook with the figures for the third quarter in November. Schumacher says that Trioptics will already have a positive effect on sales and earnings in 2020, but is still holding back in terms of forecast. But “from 2021 the profitability of the group will clearly go up again. We do not have to and do not want to be satisfied with our medium-term outlook with 16 percent,” said the CFO.

He also wants to continue buying. Although Trioptics is estimated to cost around 300 million euros, Jenoptik has a financial firepower of 700 to 800 million euros with cash, loans and the planned sale of the Vincorion armaments division. According to Schumacher, the balance sheet is solid enough to increase net debt in relation to Ebitda by 1.5 to 2.5 times in the medium term. But even “if I love the leverage effect, we won’t overdo it. Cash remains king. In the long term, we’re aiming for a ratio of net debt to Ebitda of around 1.5.”

The latest major order shows that the acquisitions can be worthwhile. The order for production cells for body parts came from the Spanish acquisition Interob. At the same time, he is now using Jenoptik’s laser welding systems. The machines for a mid double-digit million amount are, according to industry experts, for the Tesla gigafactory in Brandenburg. Although the business with auto customers has recently made losses, the auto division should return to the black overall thanks to the 2020 order. The mood of the shareholders could rise again.

Source: BÖRSE ONLINE