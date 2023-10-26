Flor Alba Castaneda She got up very early, made breakfast and was waiting to send her children to school. Then he would get ready and go out to find his daily sustenance. Jenny Marcela, Along with his mother, he did almost the same thing. She put on the uniform of the Uribe Uribe School in Pereira and went out, apparently, to go to class, but the truth was different.

The Arias Castaneda family He was going through very difficult times, there was a lack of money and many times there was not enough for three plates of food. Jenny ran away from bullying.

His classmates made fun of him because he attended class with torn shoes and pants, but that was the reality, which is why today female Colombian boxing figure He made the decision not to enter the room, to look for the street and, without thinking much, he found himself on the wrong path. As she herself says, she went to “gaminiar.”

“I was in a lot of rumba, the drink and the drugs dominated me, but I realized late how bad I was in life.”

Bad life

She made friends with people who liked alcohol and drugs. She spent almost the entire day doing this and since she already knew the fixed time that her mother returned home, she arrived minutes before and “pretended to do her homework,” she said.

Get drunk and high It was their daily bread. She was 13 years old and the street was her destiny, her present, her future.

“I was in a lot of rumba, the drink and the drugs dominated me, but I realized late how bad I was in life. The worst problem for the person who uses is not recognizing it or saying that they can control it. I reached a point where I couldn’t control it, I had to consume to do something”, he says crudely.

Did not speak with Maribel Arias, one of his sisters. She knew that Jenny was not well, that she was addicted, that she did not go to school, and their coexistence was damaged.

She worked and was the one who contributed, that’s why she stopped talking to her, she didn’t agree with some people pushing forward, trying to get her, and she did the opposite.

“She got the money and I spent it on vice, on laziness. She was envious of Maribel, because she never stayed up late, she didn’t waste what little she had, she never had a drink, but I was involved in all of that,” said Jenny Marcela.

Maribel decided to go to the coliseum to practice boxing. There are 11 siblings, three on the father’s side, another three on Flor’s side and five children between the two, and only Jenny was an athlete.

Maribel invited her sister, who accompanied her to a training session, but she lasted only a few days and decided not to return. Jenny, on the other hand, did, she was left hitting the bag, detoxifying her body, fighting the drugs and alcohol.

FRanklin Granados He was the coach and he was like the angel that “God” put “on the path.” He married Maribel, but that did not stop him from ‘singing the tabla to Jenny’. He said that she was no good, that she was a bad boxer, but Maribel’s request was that he keep her on the team so that she would quit her addiction. And so it was done.

The DT wouldn’t leave her alone. He would send her jogging and go with her, when he had to train at the gym he couldn’t let go of her. Little by little, Jenny Marcela was ‘coming out’, she realized that boxing was a good therapy to kill anxiety.

“I took sport as an escape. The talent didn’t shine at the time, but I stuck with it. Women’s boxing did not exist. When I felt anxious about using or drinking, I would run, I would get in the ring, hit a bag and I felt like that helped me,” she said.

He suffered a lot. Getting out of the addiction was very complicated, because he had depressive moments and little by little he overcame those bad moments and boxing was the best remedy.

He took the first step and the second was missing, that of staying. She started competing, but she became pregnant. She was 18 years old and she had already acquired a responsibility: being a mother.

But perhaps that was the best thing that could have happened to her, because Jenny Marcela took the arrival of Juan Camilo as a challenge, the real blow to leave the bad behind.

“That was a help. Said: ‘I don’t drink anymore, I don’t smoke anymore. I reconsidered, I thought about my family. Despite everything, I never received a criticism, a recrimination. They never threw my problems in my face and I realized that I was making a huge mistake and that despite the poverty I had to change and that’s what I did.“, he said crudely.

Jenny’s life began again and was the starting point to be the champion she is today, although before that chapter she lived other, perhaps harder, chapters.

Displaced by violence

His father, Luis Arias, He was a coffee picker and took care of farms. A few months before Jenny was born, the family moved to Venice, Valle del Cauca, because he found work in that area. Months passed and Flor Alba gave birth in that municipality, but after eight days they had to leave there. Luis was asked to take care of a farm near Santa Ana, Risaralda.

Jenny was born on December 23, 1990, but a week later she was somewhere else. Luis was in charge of picking the coffee, cutting the firewood and everything was going on normally. They didn’t have much money, but at least there was work and food.

“They called her attention and then threatened her because she was cooking for the police and we had to run away.”

Five years later, Luis left the house. Under a tremendous downpour he went into the forest, climbed a tree and slipped. The blow was so strong that it left him disabled, he fractured his spine.

He was left in a wheelchair and the family was left in ruins. Flor Alba had to ‘put on the overalls’, but she only knew how to do the housework. Circumstances forced her, her children were very young and could not help. Flor took a hoe and picked coffee.

With a lot of sacrifice, the Arias Castañeda family moved forward. Well, it was maintained, precariously, but it was maintained. The owner of the farm gave them $2 million and asked them to leave it.

That money was the plan to buy a house in Santa Ana, which had to be finished. Flor, with cow dung, plastered it and finished building it. She started selling lunches. Luis and Róbinson, the oldest brothers of the house, went to the army, but that was a problem. Santa Ana was located in the red zone. The guerrillas took over the town every now and then and they sent a message to Flor.

“They called her attention and then threatened her because she was cooking for the police and we had to run away,” the boxing champion recalled. They arrived in Pereira and settled in the Esneda neighborhood, but the problems were not solved. Maribel started working in cafes, Flor packed fruit and Róbinson helped, but she got married and couldn’t continue contributing.

“They didn’t give me a job because I was very little, but I accompanied my mother to sell arepas in the area of ​​the Industrial park”said the athlete.

For being displaced by violence, Luis received $5 million and Javier, another of the brothers, began working making coffins. Some time later he took his father, who was paid $4,000 to sand them. Today, they have a chest company in which Javier is the head.

“Taking my dad’s job away is like taking his life, that’s why we let him sand. He was operated on over time, but work was the best medicine for him,” said the boxer, who was one win away from bronze in the Tokyo Olympics.

That time, Jenny Marcela declared that what made her feel the most was that she could not buy her father’s house. His statements were a bomb and helped them. At the beginning of last October, Jenny signed the papers for the new apartment.

Your steps



Juan Camilo is an excellent student. Jenny is very proud of his grades and although she encouraged him to practice other sports, she decided on boxing. She doesn’t like him very much, but he approves. It’s better for him to be in the gym training and not out there on the street.

“I didn’t see it in boxing. I took him to gymnastics, then badminton, but neither. He says that he wants to follow in my footsteps and he does it well and I have to support him”says Arias Castañeda.

Getting out of alcohol and drugs and successfully entering sport was not everything for Jenny.

She was a bad student, but she reflected, she graduated from high school at Carlota Sánchez Educational Institution and between sparring, traveling and events, he enrolled to study Sports Sciences. This year she must receive the degree, after doing the internship, which is the only thing she is missing.

Was the flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the Pan American Games in Santiago and his goal is to reach the final, which will guarantee a place in the Paris Olympic Games, his great goal, the greatest objective.

He lives for boxing, his son and his family. Jenny knows that she shouldn’t give up, but her life has taught her that nothing comes easily.

Every time she has a problem or her morale drops, she asks God not to abandon her. She goes to the mirror, looks at the upper part of her body and reads the writings that she has tattooed on her.

The one with the biceps on his left arm says: “I don’t scratch myself by scratching myself. I do it for motivation. If God is with us, who is against us. “Flower and Mari.”

He has another one on the forearm on the same side: “I trust in the power of God and I know that victory will come.” The one on the right arm is important, because Jenny broke her hand and when she hits it hard it hurts. “A moment of pain is worth a lifetime of glory.”

