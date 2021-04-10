W.hen the disaster is almost here and the world is nearly uninhabitable, will it be better not to do or act? What action could be required, what ability would be needed, and would the apocalypse be halted with them for a while until one’s own son is safe? How long would that take, and would the mother even still be there to intervene to save them? Will the day come tomorrow when this is decided, or has to be decided, or in a few years? In how many?

Lizzie Benson, the narrator in Jenny Offill’s novel “Weather”, asks herself such questions. Meanwhile, she watches her son as he tests his felt-tip pens. Or talks to her brother, just clean but still at risk, about his self-help group. Or think of her former professor Sylvia: “On the way home I listened to your new podcast. This episode is called ‘The Center Cannot Withstand’. So they could all be called. But Sylvia’s voice is almost worth the slightly increased horror. She sounds comforting, although she only speaks of the invisible apocalyptic horsemen who dash towards us. “Shortly afterwards, Lizzie flutters a magazine into the house for a neighbor that offers help for depressed people, which seems absolutely necessary:” What one SHOULD say: It I am sorry that you are doing so badly. I will not let you down … What NOT to say: Have you tried chamomile tea? “

Let go of everything and everyone that I love?

Lizzie’s son is Eli, her husband is Ben, and her brother is Henry. A possible lover comes into the picture: Will. A meditation teacher: Margot. The mother who has her teeth fixed. An assistant in the library. Sylvia, of course, whose email Lizzie is supposed to handle. And then there is Catherine, the woman Henry marries and has a child with, who is the source of further nightmares and fears.

The staff is therefore manageable, and the printed text on the book page also looks in an unusual way manageable. Short paragraphs, often only four or five lines long. A handful of them, very rarely just one, form larger units. Several of them are in turn bundled into six chapters, which get shorter and shorter towards the end, finally only a few pages long. In addition, the typeface offers boxes marked with dotted lines for prominent quotations, which can also be marked with italics. Sometimes there is a joke in such a box (“Question: What is the philosophy of late capitalism? Answer: Two hikers see a hungry bear in front of them. One of them takes his running shoes out of his backpack and puts them on.” You can’t run faster than the bear, ‘whispers the other.’ I just have to run faster than you ‘, says his friend. “), sometimes a questionnaire is listed, sometimes the text of a postcard. Some sources are listed under “Notes” in the back of the book.

Right from the start you will feel that the reading will be unusual. Then a figure appears who is called “the largely enlightened one” and is in a state that can only be described as a “bucket full of black paint”. Who is the character? But it will soon be more important: Who is this Lizzie Benson who is telling about her? And what form will this narrative take?