Bárbara Rey’s interview in Friday! It has been a real media earthquake, becoming the most watched thing in its time slot. The star broke her silence to narrate in detail her relationship with Juan Carlos I, calling it “the greatest misfortune” of her life. Among her confessions, she highlighted intimate encounters, alleged blackmail that she calls “loans for services rendered,” and the most recent betrayal of Ángel Cristo.

In the middle of this storm, Javier de Hoyos contacted Jenny Llada this Tuesdaya former friend of Bárbara Rey and a well-known figure in the entertainment world, to get her opinion.

The conversation, broadcast on Not even if we werehas been far from smooth. With a sleepy voice after being called shortly after waking up, Llada limited herself to saying: “She didn’t say either… only what she recognized, what she had said. Period.”

At the insistence of the communicator, Llada has offered his assessment of Rey’s story, pointing out that this would have been dramatized. “She cried and everything at the end. Of course she exaggerated it. She’s a very good actress.”

However, he ended the conversation when asked for more details. “I’m not going to give you an interview, I have an exclusive closed for Friday!“My love,” he concluded.