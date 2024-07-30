One of the medal hopes in the boxing tournament for Colombia, Jenny Arias, He achieved his first victory in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, by defeating the Indian in the 54 kilos Pretty Pauwer, 3-2.

The Risaralda native came out determined to put an end to her rival’s aspirations, she put pressure on and in the first round the result of the five judges was in her favor, 4-1, which gave her peace of mind for the second.

Very even

Arias, in an even fight, lost the second round 3-2, but had the advantage and in the third round he would have to go out in search of securing full blows to achieve victory.

She had to be determined to score and, as in the first round, she won again 4-1, and obtained her first victory.

The victory gives confidence to the boxer, who in the Tokyo Olympics He was one away from securing the bronze medal, which he does not want to repeat this time.

Three years ago in Japanese territory he was left behind after falling with the Filipino Nesthy Peteciowho defeated her 5-0 and left her with an Olympic diploma, but not the medal, which was what she wanted.

This time, in Paris, more seasoned, more veteran, with more experience, Arias went out on her own and achieved the victory that gives her some peace of mind to continue on the path to the medal.

“I was quite surprised. I won the first round and that gave me peace of mind. I lost the second, but I didn’t see it that way. And in the third I had to win no matter what, that’s why they told me to go forward,” said the boxer.

She has been a three-time champion of the National gameswon the silver medal at the 2013 Bolivarian Games and was gold at the 2017 and 2022 Games. He won silver at the 2018 and 2022 South American Games and at the Central American and Caribbean Games She won silver in 2018 in Barranquilla and gold in 2023.

The Panamerican Games They have seen her win bronze in Lima 2019 and gold in Santiago 2023, where she was the flag bearer.

“Confidence, being mentally prepared is key. Believing in myself has been key. I think the important role played by the psychologist is admirable and that process, that work has helped us grow and arrive at these Olympics in good shape, not only athletically, but mentally,” he told EL TIEMPO in an interview prior to the fight.

The next outing of the Risaralda boxer will be on August 4, at 12:04 p.m., Colombia time, against the Korean Aeji IMwho won the previous fight against the Brazilian Tatiana de Jesus Chagas, 1-4.

“I have a lot of confidence. My rival is strong. There are no easy opponents at the Olympics. We have beaten the best, she and I have two hands,” said the Colombian.

Lisandro Rengifo

Special correspondent for EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel