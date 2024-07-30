Jenny Marcela Arias Castañeda, that is the name of the boxer who begins her journey today in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games against Preeti Pauuer (India) in her first step towards a medal in the 54 kilos, which she reached by chance, thanks to the silver medal she won at the 2022 South American Games, when she and her coach, Rafael Iznaga, decided to try in that category, which gave them important results.

The performance that fills Arias and makes her one of the favorites for a medal in Paris was the silver medal at the World Championships in India, when it fell to WenHuant Hsiao, from Chinese Taipei. She will repeat in the Olympics, having been one victory away from bronze in Tokyo. EL TIEMPO spoke with her.

Is Paris a revenge for what happened in Tokyo?

I don’t know, maybe I don’t see it that way. I rather think that in sport there are opportunities to fight, to go for a good prize, and Paris is that for me. The only ones who don’t go for the medals are those who didn’t qualify.

Was the preparation successful?

Very good, I can’t complain. Until the last few days before the trip and here in Paris we have adjusted some things. We have been to good events, we have confronted the ones we will encounter at the Olympics.

Jenny Arias Photo:Cesar Melgarejo. THE TIME Share

What did your experience in Tokyo leave you with?

Security. We already know what the Games are like, we know the commitment, the level that is seen, that is palpable and that one must live up to. It gave me the confidence that I have, in all the process that I have been doing. Of course, in sports and in boxing nothing is known, because you have to fight in each round. The only thing we did after Tokyo was prepare for Paris. We have to think about each fight, analyze it to do the best job we can.

What has changed from Jenny Arias in Tokyo to Paris?

A lot. On the mental side, it has been a huge change, because I came to these new Olympics with more confidence, with good results, and that gives me peace of mind that the work has been done. I am not the same as I was in Tokyo, because I already have three more years of experience and a few Olympics under my belt.

What is the key in Paris?

Confidence, being mentally prepared. Believing in myself has been key. I think the important role played by the psychologist is admirable and that process, that work has helped us to grow and arrive at these Olympics in good shape, not only athletically, but mentally.

Jenny Arias Photo:Colombian Olympic Committee Share

And what can we say about the rivals?

They are different. I am in another category, in the 54th and everything changes, but I know them, I can tell them apart. However, they also know me. It is not limited only to strategy, they study us, they analyse us and at all times something needs to be adjusted, that is what we did in the last few days, to adapt according to the squad.

She didn’t win silver at the South American Games and that prevented her from having a perfect cycle…

For me it is a perfect cycle. From all the bad things that can happen to you, you have to take the good and look at that money in Asunción, Paraguay, it made us reflect.

What changes did he make?

Because of that money we made the decision to go down to 54 kilos, to drop down a category. It’s a great advantage for me to be here because I’m more committed to the weight issue, but that helped me. In 54, most of my rivals are almost the same height as me. That’s why I say that despite that money my cycle has been perfect. If it weren’t for that money, maybe today I would be below my possibilities.

Jenny Arias Photo:Private Archive Share

What result would make me feel at ease?

Honestly, if I’m honest, I would be satisfied with the gold medal, because we athletes work to win, that’s what we do, we make sacrifices and we are only satisfied with first place.

What do you need to take into account to achieve your goal?

Many things, but the most important thing is that things are won in training, in the gym, the key is to take into account the preparation and that things are done well, that gives us confidence for a better result. In the competition you have to leave everything, give it your all, but what had to be done was done and nothing can be changed.

Lisandro Rengifo

Special correspondent for EL TIEMPO*

Paris France)

* Invited by the Colombian Olympic Committee

