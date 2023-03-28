Visual arts Jennifer Tee: Still Shifting, Mother Field. Until 21/5 at Kunstinstituut Melly, Witte de Withstraat 50, Rotterdam. For data performances see: artinstituutmelly.nl ●●●●●

Since a few years, Rotterdam’s Witte de Withstraat seems to be succumbing to its popularity: the sidewalks have turned into terraces, traffic sometimes has to walk at a walking pace, pedestrians zigzag past the bubbling crowd to get to an art space – because they’ve been here, too, for ages. But once you’re inside Melly’s and climb the stairs to the third floor, all those city noises fade away. Upstairs you will find a vast space where everything is still: this is the solo exhibition of artist Jennifer Tee. On the white walls hang collages and hemispheres, ceramic asteroids that indicate the moon phases of a fictional cosmos. Geometric patterns of cloth lie on plateaus on the floor, including what appear to be fishing nets next to plants and thin ceramic snakes, as if they had all washed up together.

That feeling is even stronger on those exhibition days when a person lies under each of those nets, a kind of sleeping sea creatures. One slowly curls up his legs, the other turns on her side, sometimes the eyes open for a moment. Each movement takes many minutes. Thus passes all ephemerality, in line with the cosmic eternity to which the asteroids on the walls refer. The seven performers are in a state of being that has nothing to do with the everyday reality of us, spectators at this performance, who automatically slow down and sit down on the floor, as if we were entering a meditation state.

Soul in limbo

Anyone familiar with Tee’s work will recognize her theme of ‘the soul in limbo’: an unnamed place where earthly and cosmic beings meet – like these performers and like the figures in her collages. In it, she forms trees of life and ships with razor-sharp copied tulip petals that are inspired by patterns of ceremonial cloths from Indonesia, which are brought out there at moments such as birth, marriage and death. With such references to phases of life, Tee’s exhibition is a manual for the wandering soul, guiding the way mythical ships sail between the upper and lower worlds to transport souls.

Jennifer Tee’s exhibition at Melly: Still Shifting, Mother Field.

Ernst van Deursen’s photo



When Tee started her tulip collages more than ten years ago, they were mainly a study of migration and had a postcolonial undertone. Now her exhibition is more reminiscent of the spirituality that you see more often in the arts today, with the often accompanying ecofeminism: in which all seas and plants and animals and therefore people are connected – like the actors in her performance. Because they seem more at home in primeval seas than, for example, in the bustle of the catering industry of Witte de Withstraat. With a little imagination, you can draw from that performance the consolation that comes with the primal desire of these movements: so humans are dying out due to climate change? Well, then our bodies just flow back into the nature from which we once emerged. And where it is peaceful. Come on, there’s no happy hour, but no stress either. Everything harmony.

The performance and the exhibition revolve around transition in the light of eternity. In the room next to the performers, a kind of ceramic primordial snail seems to have crawled on and under a woolen floor sculpture, just as the performers lie under the reticulated robes. Are they trapped in it or are they cocoons from which these figures emerge? Because when the performance is over after an hour, they have freed themselves, they have stood up and they walk away from the exhibition space, extremely slowly, towards the next phase of life. And we, the audience, have to go down the stairs, back into the hectic pace of everyday life.

