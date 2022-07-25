Lately, the life of the American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez seems to be full of special dates and big announcements. If on Saturday July 16 the artist married actor Ben Affleck in Las Vegas, on Sunday 24 the interpreter of let’s get loud took advantage of his 53rd birthday to present JLo Bodysuita new body cream from its cosmetic line JLo Beauty. “So many exciting things are happening these days and as you all know… I’m always full of surprises that I love to share with you first. Last weekend was obviously one of the biggest, but definitely not the last. As you know, today is my birthday, so I thought I’d share another little secret with you, my most loyal followers. So here it is…” Lopez wrote in his latest newsletter, On The JLo.

“I am the age I am, but I feel incredible and I am happier than ever”, pointed out the interpreter in an interview with the magazine People following the new release. In addition to announcing that their businesses grow through that newsletter Weekly, Lopez has shared the nude photo of her posing and the product advertising campaign presentation video through her Instagram account. Instagram, in which he reaches 219 million followers. “I think you can look good and feel great and sexy at any age. I don’t like the phrase ‘You’re okay to be 40, or 30, or 50’. Why not just say: ‘You’re fine’?”, added the artist in People.

Honeymoon (family) in Paris

The latest novelty in her cosmetic line was not the only interesting thing that happened on her birthday. If last year Lopez blew out her 52 sails sailing in the waters of the French Côte d’Azur with Ben Affleck, in 2022 the destination has been Paris. The couple, who announced their engagement last April after resuming their relationship in early 2021, almost two decades after breaking off their first wedding plans, have chosen the French capital for their honeymoon, after giving the “yes, I do” on July 16 in Las Vegas.

Since last Thursday, July 21, Lopez and Affleck have been seen walking through the streets and bridges of Paris, around the Louvre and Orsay museums, going out for lunch and dinner together, even going shopping for the city’s department stores and cruise down the Seine River.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck leave the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris on July 23. Pierre Suu (GC Images)

The first of the images of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in the French capital, in an affectionate attitude and kissing, was last Thursday at a dinner at the Le Matignon restaurant. Another idyllic picture of Beniffer —affectionate name and nickname for the couple— has been seen next to the gardens of the Elysée Palace, where the protagonist of argus and the New York singer could be seen walking, taking pictures and kissing like two more lovers.

They have not been alone on the trip, since their daughters have accompanied them: Seraphina and Violet Affleck, 16 and 13 years old, that the interpreter of The unstoppable Will Hunting he had with actress Jennifer Garner -married in 2005 and divorced in 2018, they had three children together-; and Emme Muñiz, 14, that the singer of on the floor had with Marc Anthony. Lopez and the interpreter were married from 2004 to 2011, and had twins, Max and Emma.