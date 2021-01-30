In America there are two achievements that measure the success and power of an artist: the Super Bowl and the inauguration of the president on Capitol Hill. Jennifer Lopez is, according to this barometer, at the top, since in the same year she has been the protagonist in both events. He sang in the Miami final in February 2020 with Shakira, in a performance that revolutionized half the world; and on January 20 he did so at the inauguration of Joe Biden. It was not just a song, it was a message that recalled the Latin power that she represents. It was started by Woody Guthrie, the troubadour whose guitar “killed fascists” and performed This land is your land, to which he added some verses in Spanish demanding “freedom and justice for all.” His voice is currently the most powerful in the United States.

Her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, told him days later. “When we were on the plane on the way home, Jen showed me the notes she had written on some sheets for her performance. I then realized the importance of her presence at the inauguration ceremony and how she had already become part of history ”. Hardened in a thousand battles, JLo confessed at the same time that she was very nervous during the performance.

Just a few years ago no one gave a penny for her. Lopez was a Hispanic actress famous for her romances, starring in romantic films and looking for a place in music. Now no one doubts its power. His place as a singer is unquestionable and his position as an artist as well. As if that were not enough, his union with Alex Rodríguez is another symptom that he has changed.

The singer has been married up to three times. The first two, with the Cuban writer Ojani Noa in 1997 and with the dancer Chris Judd four years later. None of the unions exceeded one year of life. The longest would come in 2004, when she married singer Marc Anthony. As a result of their relationship, which ended in 2011, their two children were born: the twins Emme and Maximilian. For two years she has been engaged to Alex Rodríguez, the sports star who has now become a successful businessman. The wedding has been postponed over and over again. Now because of the covid, but before because she could not find reasons to be in a hurry. JLo has finally realized that she doesn’t need anyone to fulfill herself as a woman.

Alex Rodríguez was married between 2002 and 2008 with the psychologist Cynthia Scurtis, mother of his two daughters, Natasha and Ella. The divorce came after it was learned that he had been unfaithful with a Las Vegas dancer and other extramarital affairs were published. In successive years, the former baseball player dated actresses Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz and was associated with Madonna and Demi Moore. When he started dating Lopez, many people thought it was just another romance for the athlete. Time has taken away their reason. Rodríguez is still by his side and despite being a star, he has managed to become the greatest admirer of his partner, something that did not happen with other celebrities he has dated.

There are women whose years weigh heavily on them. Not Jennifer Lopez, and that’s another sign of her maturity. The images corroborate that it is better than ever. She knows it and brags about it. She likes to post photos on her social networks at home, dressed in sports clothes and with her face washed. He swears over and over again that there is not a drop of botox on his face and that his body is kept safe from the law of gravity thanks to the hours he spends in the gym. This hardworking, wiry physique was at its best on the day when he surprisingly slipped back into the now iconic Versace suit that he had debuted for the 2000 Grammys. Twenty years later the daring design fit him even better. At 51, the artist is comfortable with her body. That security is noticeable and is also transmitted in other areas of his life.

JLo is a woman committed to defending the rights of women and Latinos. With more than 40 million albums sold, more than one billion euros collected throughout his filmography, 140 million followers on Instagram and even a Guinness record. His trajectory and influence in the Latin world has been recognized in the past with the Vanguard award from the MTV chain, the Fashion Icon awarded by the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) and a position on the list of the 100 people most influential that the magazine produces Time.

“For two Latinas to do this in this country and at this moment, it gives us a lot of power,” said Lopez at a press conference presenting the Show from the Super Bowl a year ago. “I am very proud to help establish that message and move it forward.” People of Hispanic heritage in the United States number 50 million people. With Trump in the White House, there were many who raised their voices. With Biden they will continue to do it but in another way. And in both cases, JLo’s will be one of the loudest.