Jennifer López: “The American dream costs more to those who have fewer privileges”

Jennifer López has been looking for a strange balance in her career since 2019. That year, a film produced by her (and in which she also played a supporting role) brought her close to being nominated for an Oscar. Wall Street Scammers It seemed like his chance to vindicate himself. To remind the world that beyond the pop diva, the world star who monopolizes flashes on the red carpet and covers of society magazines, there was an actress. The one that when it started left everyone with their mouths open and achieved the Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical in 1998 thanks to Selena.

There was something from Gregory Nava’s film in that film, and there is also something in several of the projects he has subsequently chosen, which balance between clear bets to break the algorithm of the platforms (The mother either Atlas, both on Netflix) and those that pose more interesting challenges and that, in a lucky year, can even put it on the path to awards

In this bobbin lace, two of his most personal proposals coincide in time. On the one hand, he will present at the Sundance Festival the remake of kiss of the spider woman which he has produced and stars in. A new version – William Hurt and Raul Julia starred in the previous one in 1985, directed by Héctor Babenco – of the novel by Manuel Puig that Bill Condon wrote and directed. On the other comes Unstoppable, sports drama that premieres on Prime Video this January 16 and for which López was featured in some Oscar pools.





Unstoppable It has everything that Hollywood likes. A true story of overcoming, that of Anthony Robles, who with only one leg but who ended up becoming champion of the NCAA football division against all odds. A story that at the same time praises the American dream and denounces the great inequalities faced by a Latino family, which has to fight three times as hard to reach the same place as a white one. Jennifer López plays the courageous mother of the protagonist, played by Jharrel Jerome, the revelation of the miniseries That’s how they see us.

Both attend one of those marathon promotional days together to talk about the film directed by William Goldenberg, a regular editor of Ben Affleck’s films such as air either Argo― and that despite no longer counting in the Academy Awards bets, it can become a small phenomenon on the platform thanks to its good intentions and one of those ‘bigger than Life’ stories that are so exciting (especially in USA).

Neither of them knew the story of Anthony Robles. Jerome admits that he didn’t even have any idea about fighting. “Thanks to this story I have learned about work ethic, I learned to push myself and to be able to overcome the lowest mental states you can be in,” says the actor. For Jennifer Lopez, this role was “very fun,” but she felt there was a connection between her and the real character she plays. “I felt like I knew her and understood her. The moment we started talking, I think we connected on the fact that she was a mother and I was a mother. On what it means to have a child and want the best for them and help them with their struggles. It was something we connected with immediately,” he says of the start of the project.

Goldenberg plays equidistance with the film, which, on the one hand, is in praise of the American dream, but, on the other hand, shows its cracks, the structural inequality that shapes it and that means that a Latin family does not even have the right to dream. with a better life. For Jennifer López, the film does not show “the other side of the American dream, but that the American dream is actually like that.” “People have always come to the US in search of a better life, but it is true that there are people who find it more difficult than others, that is 100% true, people who are less privileged. But for me, the strength of this story is that this family starts with a type of economic difficulties, due to where they come from, and that makes everything more inspiring in the end,” he says.

For your partner, Unstoppable It is more of a vision that offers two sides of the coin, “the two sides of the American dream” and that is what he considers “the beauty of this film, because it could speak to everyone.” “It is not only addressed to the most humble classes, or it is not only addressed to Latinos, it is not only addressed to people who are fighters, it can be addressed to anyone who feels that the weight of the world is on them and is trying to overcome it ”.

That is why Jennifer López believes that the title, Unstoppable (unstoppable) acts as a simple metaphor for what the film is ultimately talking about, “that idea of ​​being unstoppable, no matter what you’re fighting.” “It’s a great metaphor, because we are all fighting something. We all have our obstacles to overcome and our difficulties, but if you work hard, believe in yourself and have people around you who love and support you, you can overcome anything. I think this movie is a very moving movie in that sense. As difficult as it may be to see at times, anything can be achieved if you work and believe in yourself.” A defense of meritocracy made in USA which López defends tooth and nail even though society, increasingly unequal, despite the effort, insists on opposing him.