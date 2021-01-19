Jennifer Lopez, one of the great representatives of pop worldwide, surprised her fans by attending a Sephora store located in Miami, in order to sign autographs for your beauty line JLo Beauty.

The ‘Bronx diva’, who attended the place with simple and comfortable clothes, shared the images of the unique meeting with his followers through his official Instagram account.

“I just stopped by the Sephora store at the Brickell City Center and signed a couple of boxes of JLo Beauty, first come first serve … Be sure to buy JLo Beauty at Sephora stores, Sephora Canada and online because it is selling fast, “wrote the interpreter of” Pa ‘ti “in the aforementioned publication.

Further, Jennifer Lopez hinted that he could attend other points of sale where his cosmetics are sold. “Besides, you never know where I’ll show up next!” He added in his post Instagram.

In just a few hours, the publication of Jennifer Lopez It exceeded one million ‘likes’ and received dozens of comments in which netizens were enthusiastic about the singer’s unexpected appearance in Miami.

Jennifer Lopez premieres “In the morning”

On January 15, Jennifer Lopez released her song “In the morning,” in which she talks about self-love.

The singer announced the premiere on her networks with the caption “And he loved you even more than he loved me. I’m so excited for you to see the official video for ‘In the morning.’

