As is the case with so many celebrities, the Italian coast is one of Jennifer Lopez’s favorite places to spend the summer. The 54-year-old actress and singer is a regular on its beaches – so much so that some time ago she even considered buying a house, like George Clooney already has, for example – and if a couple of years ago she was seen on a yacht in Portofino, near Genoa, these days he is walking through the Mediterranean again, but in Positano, south of Naples. The interpreter has been spotted aboard a boat on the Amalfi coast with a handful of friends but, again, without her husband, Ben Affleck. A situation that only gives rise to speculation regarding a breakup.

Several American media outlets, such as the tabloid TMZ and the magazine People, they have photographed the artist on a boat. With cream-colored pants and a matching top and shirt, a straw bag and gold-heeled sandals, with shorter hair and very thin, as her latest appearances show—and as she herself has assured, explaining that she is at her lowest weight. never because of a training routine, because of filming Atlasand dancing, for the The kiss of spider women—, he smiled with several friends as he got off the boat. Neither Affleck nor her children, Max and Emme, 16, were with her.

Lopez can afford this trip to Italy due to the break in his work commitments. After two shoots, her tour started this summer, This is Me… Live, the first in five years, which started on June 26 in Orlando, Florida. However, at the end of May and with less than a month left for the first concert, he decided to cancel it. According to her statement, Lopez wanted to “take some time to be with her children, her family, and her close friends,” although she claimed to feel “devastated for having disappointed” her followers. “Please know that she would not do this if she did not feel it was absolutely necessary,” the note read. The sales figures of Showwhich was going to take place in 37 stadiums in the United States between June, July and August until ending on the 31st of that month in Houston, were not being too good.

Added to this is that Lopez’s personal situation is not going through its best moment. The interpreter of Let’s get loud and The ring She is clearly going through a difficult time with her husband of two years, actor Ben Affleck. The couple met in 2002 and in 2004, 20 years ago, they were about to get married, but media pressure made them cancel the wedding and break up their relationship. Those known then as Bennifer They lived separate lives, got married, had children, separated and embarked on different romances, until in 2021 they resumed their romance to the hope and disbelief of viewers, who saw how history was repeated two decades later.

The couple announced their engagement in April 2022 and got married by surprise in July of that year, with their children, in a chapel in Las Vegas. Then, at the end of August, they celebrated the already announced wedding with their family and friends at the actor’s ranch, in a three-day celebration with various dresses, parties, dinners and brunches, in Savannah, Georgia, but very much to their taste. from Hollywood, and then went on their honeymoon to Paris. The following year, she sold her house in the exclusive Bel-Air development for $34 million to buy a mansion with her husband where they both lived with their respective children.

However, in recent months the relationship has soured. Lopez and Affleck have been estranged for months and the bells of a possible separation are ringing louder and louder. The American tabloids claim that Affleck has been sleeping in another house for quite some time now, and not in the one he bought with Lopez just a year ago for more than $60 million, in Beverly Hills, one of the most exclusive areas of California. . In fact, since the beginning of June that mansion has been for sale, according to the media E.T.who was also among the first to claim that they were doing Separated lives.

In fact, Lopez has been seen looking for a house, but without Affleck; The tabloids also claim that he is looking for a new home. According to sources close to the couple, between them “everything is a fight,” as they have said on the portal. Page Six. The launch last February of The Greatest Love Story Never Told, A titanic and strange project about their relationship, which has cost the artist more than 20 million dollars, also seems to have distanced them.

The paparazzi have once again become a constant in their lives, and they try to photograph them for signs of an imminent separation, observing whether they are wearing their wedding rings, among other details. Next July 17 they will be more aware of them than ever, because on that date they will celebrate their second wedding anniversary. We will have to wait to see if they celebrate something or if, as is increasingly common these days, they lead separate lives.