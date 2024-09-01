The “Dance Again” singer showed off photos where she posed with the sensual touch that distinguishes her, as well as some portraits with family and friends. However, it was striking that among those images, the famous woman added some phrases that would reveal how she feels after closing the second chapter of her life with Affleck.

“Everything is unfolding in divine order” and “She is blossoming carefree, out of reach and at peace” were the words Lopez added between the images. The singer also shared selfies where she poses in a bathing suit in front of the mirror and others where she shows off her ice cream outings, as well as an image of a sweatshirt with the phrase “Blessed Mom.”

According to Page Six, the photos and quotes could be an indirect sign that the actress and producer is trying to show that she is doing well after her separation.

With this post, J.Lo would be showing that she has been able to move on with her life while spending time with her children and pets.