Jennifer Lopez (New York, 54 years old) is used to breaking the internet, in 2000 the green Versace dress she wore at the Grammys led to the creation of Google Images, in 2019 she revived (and revitalized) that moment in a catwalk show. The Italian firm in Milan, in 2020, swept the Super Bowl intermission show, performing alongside Shakira, claiming Latin power… And although this Sunday it is not scheduled to perform at that sporting event (the Show will be run this year by Usher and all attention is focused on whether Taylor Swift will arrive after her commitments in Asia in time to see the game, in which her partner, Travis Kelce, plays), the artist has burst into the news of the social networks this week with his latest campaign for a fashion brand, Coach.

The one from the Bronx began her relationship with the New York brand in 2019, when Coach announced that she was going to be its new image, a position that had previously been occupied by other famous people, such as Selena Gomez or Kate Moss. In her first campaign for the company, with black and white photographs, Lopez was portrayed by Juergen Teller wearing a trench coat leather, a silk scarf and a chain bag. In the new photo shoot that the artist has just announced on her social networks, she poses again with a chain bag, but revealing much more: she is wearing a skirt suit with a pronounced side slit and a jacket, but without a shirt underneath. . The actress wears a bra — very much in line with the trend present on recent red carpets of showing her underwear — and shows off her toned belly.

“Get in touch with your soft side” (“Contact with your soft part”) is the motto of the campaign, as announced coach on their social networks. and the photographer Emily Lipsonwho has made campaigns for Tom Ford, Helmut Lang and Nike, was in charge of the images for the session.

Both the actress and singer, 54, and her husband, actor Ben Affleck, 51, have recently starred in notable advertising campaigns. The interpreter of Armageddon presented a advertisement of Dunkin' Donuts aired during the Grammys in which parodied the memes about his serious face when he goes to an event with his wife. At the Golden Globes, Lopez was also the subject of a 'fan moment' by another star, actress Brie Larson, who cried with emotion when she saw her and confessed that she had become an actress thanks to the inspiration she had been for her. Lopez's role in Selena.