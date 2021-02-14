Jennifer Lopez was surprised by her fiancé Alex Rodriguez with an arrangement of roses and balloons to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The couple often show that they are very much in love through social networks and this February 14 was no exception.

The popular ‘Diva from the Bronx’ shared her surprise with her millions of followers on Instagram and Facebook. In addition, she wrote an emotional message for her future husband, in which she explains why the month of February is very special in her relationship with the former athlete.

“February is our special month, it is our anniversary month. We met again for the first time on February 1 and the first time we went out was two days later, since then there has not been a single day in which we have not spoken or been together, “said the singer of Puerto Rican origin.

Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez dedicated emotional messages for Valentine’s Day. Photo: Alex Rodríguez Instagram

The interpreter of “Jenny from the block” highlighted the sense of humor and perseverance of her current partner, as well as his human quality and treatment with others.

“You make me laugh, I love your sense of humor and the way you try to make every room you walk into happier. I love you and all of you, you are my funny Valentine, “he concluded.

Alex Rodríguez and his tender message dedicated to Jennifer López

Alex Rodríguez published a video on social networks, where he shows captures of some of the happiest moments he has lived with his girlfriend Jennifer López, whom he thanked for sharing his life with him.

“Words cannot do justice to how you make me feel or what you have meant to my life. Today we celebrate. ‘Just the two of us.’ But what I love the most is that together, we have really become one ”, wrote the businessman on his social networks.

