Mexico. Jennifer López drives her millions of followers crazy on her Instagram after showing how she looked at the start of New Year 2023, because she decided to wear a red dress that allowed her to show a daring neckline.

Jennifer López exudes glamor and beauty always and on every occasion and to receive the New Year, she opted for an outfit that highlights her great figure, it is red and stands out for the neckline.

Her fans do not avoid expressing their good wishes for 2023, they also make her see that she is the most beautiful of all and that everything she wears projects her as a true queen of beauty and glamour.

JLo, who is married to actor Ben Affleck, boasts on Instagram how she looks and chose the color red in her dress to start 2023, in addition imposes fashion and wastes style continuously.

At 53 years old, Jennifer López is considered an icon in fashion, beauty, and in music, she is one of the most famous and recognized singers in the world, as she has given concerts in most countries.

Jennifer became known as an actress in the early 90s after obtaining a supporting role in the movie My Little Girl and in 1993 she rose to stardom after playing Selena Quintanilla in her movie called Selena.

In 1999, Jennifer López debuted as a singer with the song If you had my love and since then she has positioned herself as a great interpreter, since her shows are luxurious and she always attracts attention with them, also with her songs.