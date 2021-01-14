Jennifer Lopez He premiered the official video clip for his latest song “In the morning” and shared the good news with his followers through social networks. The ‘Diva from the Bronx’ explained on Instagram that the images and lyrics of the song contain a message of self-love.

And he loved you even more than he loved me. I’m so excited for you to see the official video for ‘In the morning,’ ”wrote the singer of Puerto Rican origin, who performs artistic nudes in several scenes of the audiovisual material.

The singer of “The Ring” returns to the pop melodies of the early days of her singing career, produced by Jackson Foote and Johnny Simpson. In addition, James Abrahart, Jeremy Dussolliet, Patrick Ingunza, Tim Sommers and Jennifer Lopez herself participated as composers.

“It’s full of symbolism about a dark, one-sided relationship and the realization that you can’t change anyone else, you can only change yourself! Grow your own wings and stay away from anyone or anything that doesn’t really value everything you have to offer, ”Jennifer Lopez ends on Instagram.

The video clip for “In the morning” is available only on the Triller platform and will later be shared on all music platforms. The fans of the Latin star did not take long to react to her publication and filled her with praise.

“This is everything I have learned from you and I am so inspired by everything you stand for and everything you have taught me”, “Truly an angel”, “Iconic” were some comments.

Jennifer Lopez, latest news:

