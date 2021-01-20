Jennifer Lopez made an emotional presentation at the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden in the United States, this Wednesday, January 20.

After Lady Gaga sang the national anthem, the ‘Diva del Bronx’ came on stage to interpret, with great feeling, the theme “America the beautiful”.

Seconds before his show ends, Jennifer Lopez gave a message in which he encouraged all the people of the United States to preserve the union, without making differences between one and the other.

“One nation, under God, indivisible, with freedom and justice for all,” said the American singer of Latino descent.

Hearing the words of J. Lo at the inauguration of Joe biden, those present were moved and began a long series of applause.

Lady Gaga sings US anthem at Biden’s inauguration

The first artist to appear at Joe Biden’s inauguration was Lady Gaga. On this occasion, the singer had the opportunity to sing the national anthem of the United States.

At the end of her performance, the composer also put her hand to her chest, where she carried a golden eagle, the national bird of the United States.

What other artists will be performing at Joe Biden’s inauguration?

This January 20, Joe Biden’s inauguration will feature the participation of great artists, including: Demi Lovato, Bon Jovi Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons and Tom Hanks.

The event will also feature the presence of two important representatives of the Latin commune: Puerto Rican singers Luis Fonsi and Ozuna.

