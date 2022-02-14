More in love than ever! Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They are in the best stage of their relationship and have become one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood. While each decided to move on with her life after their breakup in 2004, the artists have given each other one more chance.

In this very special month, Ben Affleck decided to surprise the actress for Valentine’s Day by creating an unforgettable detail. The filmmaker has directed an emotional video for Jennifer Lopez’s song “On my way” using their own images to give a renewed meaning to the lyrics.

How did Jennifer Lopez react?

The singer revealed this detail through her newsletter “On the JLO” and attached the link to the aforementioned video titled “On may way 02/14/2022/ the remix” and can be seen through Vimeo.

“I am going to share with you something very special and personal that I would normally only share with my inner circle,” the artist wrote, “it is an early Valentine’s Day gift from Ben. Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and how when it’s real, it really can last forever. This seriously melted my heart.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together after 10 years of separation. Photo: People

What does the video show?

This montage shows romantic images of the couple in which they appear as children, in some movies, during the stage of their courtship in the year 2000 and today. Also, this compilation of frames is exchanged with the official video clip of the song and to finish this composition, Ben Affleck placed “My valentine” in the last frame.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in the video “On my way 02/14/2022/ the remix”. Photo: Vimeo.

Important fact:

The song “On my way” appears in the movie “Marry me”, which stars Jennifer Lopez and reggaeton singer Maluma. In addition, it was written and recorded long before the artist resumed her relationship with Ben Affleck.

One of the first scenes of Marry me. Photo: Universal Pictures

Jennifer Lopez was caught enjoying the halftime of the Super Bowl 2022

While Eminem, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent were the center of attention at the event, those attending the sporting event were also excited to see that their favorite celebrities were in attendance. Among them are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The singer was quite emotional during the concert.