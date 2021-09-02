J.Lo, what are you doing? The tag comes out of the overflowing cape!

Jennifer Lopez was the undisputed star of the Venetian fashion show created by Dolce & Gabbana. The queen of pop, with her baroque and flowery style, made everyone envy. In addition to being one of the undisputed protagonists of the Venetian fashion show, the queen of pop has also become the protagonist of a real fall in style.

J. Lo landed in Venice on the occasion of the fashion show organized by Dolce & Gabbana last Sunday. The queen of pop has undoubtedly attracted the attention of journalists thanks to her look flowery. Too bad, however, that the new flame of Ben Affleck has become the protagonist of one fall of style. Although J.Lo has given the best of her, a background could compromise her image in Venice.

Jennifer Lopez’s fall in style in Venice

Are you curious to know what the inconvenience was? From the numerous video circulating on the net on the glamorous look of the queen of pop, one can very well observed a tag, surely forgotten, that comes out of the flowered cape.

Despite the look sported in Venice by Jennifer Lopez on the occasion of the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, a detail did not go unnoticed. In fact, numerous images are circulating on the web depicting the queen of pop getting on a water taxi from Venice.

Looking at such images, users couldn’t help but notice a tag still hanging from the flowery cape worn by J.Lo. A detail that initially no one had noticed but which later turned into a real one case.

The people of the web, in fact, could not help but emphasize the forgetfulness of the glamorous outfit flaunted in Venice by Jennifer Lopez. Despite this small drop in style, it must still be said that J.Lo is once again confirmed as an icon of style and elegance, always ready to leave everyone speechless.