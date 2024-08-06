The unofficial separation between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is becoming more and more obvious. The couple has not appeared in public together for months, neither in everyday tasks (it was common to see them buying coffee and donuts or walking with their children) nor at important events (such as the Met Gala, which she sponsored and on whose steps she walked alone and with a serious expression). But the real key point has been the sale of the house they bought just a year ago in the luxurious area of ​​Beverly Hills, next to Los Angeles (California). As the villa is already on the market and in October 2023 Lopez had sold hers – with a plot of 32,400 square meters, beach and amphitheater – the artist is already looking for a new one that is as luxurious as the previous one. Affleck, in addition, has already acquired a property near the sea. And she is, apparently, furious with the whole process.

The actress was spotted last weekend visiting mansions in that exclusive area — actually a city in itself, although surrounded by Los Angeles — with her daughter Emme. If the house she has put up for sale is on the market for 68 million dollars, she is now looking at others of equal value, with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as the website has been able to photograph. TMZLopez returned a few days ago from New York, where she celebrated her 55th birthday, again, without Affleck, and where she also closed another real estate transaction: the sale of an apartment in the city for 23 million dollars. Those same days, Affleck also closed his own deal, buying a house by the ocean, further from Beverly Hills and the city center, in the Pacific Palisades area, for 20 million dollars. And that has been one of the reasons for Lopez’s great anger.

Apparently, according to the American press, the actress was not at all pleased that her still husband, whom she married two years ago, did not attend the celebrations of her anniversary and, precisely that weekend, decided to buy a new house. But she is also very angry in general about the breakup and how the entire management of it is going, according to sources close to her have told the media. Page Six. The singer of Let’s Get Loud and On The Floor She feels “furious”. “He has humiliated her. He was the one who started everything so that they could get back together,” she says, referring to the couple’s second chance, who began dating in the summer of 2021, after a public romance between 2002 and 2004 that ended in an engagement, but not a wedding, which was cancelled due to media pressure.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of ‘This Is Me… Now: A Love Story’ at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 13, 2024. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (FilmMagic)

“He has humiliated her because she made a huge deal out of him being the love of her life,” insists the source, who describes the actress as “a romantic.” “They had two weddings just two years ago. It’s something of a record, they’re not kids.” They also point out the fact that both their families are involved in the relationship, forming a new family. “There are five children involved in this. She knew they were going to unite their families,” she says, referring to the twins Max and Emme, 16 years old and the fruit of her marriage to Marc Anthony, and Violet, Fin and Samuel, who Affleck had with actress Jennifer Garner. “She still hasn’t fully accepted that it’s over.”

Although they play at being misleading, taking off and putting on their wedding rings and claiming that they have professional commitments that distance them, the breakup between Benniferas they have been colloquially called, is already vox populi in Hollywood. Neither they nor their representatives have confirmed or denied these reports, but that is the usual pattern. According to several media outlets, both are finalizing the details of the divorce and would be so distant that they barely speak to each other. She, according to People, which also confirms that they are living separate lives, spending time with their children, family and friends and trying to stay away from the media spotlight.

Lopez wanted to reflect their relationship in a triple and strange project consisting of an album (This Is Me… Now)a long musical-video clip (This Is Me… Now: A Love Story) and a documentary about it (The Greatest Love Story Never Told, The Greatest Love Story Ever Told which was released last February and which no one believed in, so she ended up putting 20 million dollars out of her own pocket. That list of new songs was complemented by a tour that she cancelled just a month before it began. According to other sources, this maximum exposure of their relationship has not delighted Affleck either, and their differences have become evident over time; in fact, some American media said that she is a brand in herself, with a retinue of stylists, publicists and personal trainers behind her, and that he experiences fame in a very different way, which made them “not be on the same page”, leading them to a breakup with no way back.