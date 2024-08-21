CDMX.- Jennifer Lopez has formally filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, filing legal papers Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, TMZ reported.

According to the report, the singer went to the corresponding court of her own free will and without a lawyer, where she reportedly stated that her separation occurred on April 26 of this year.

The couple tied the knot on July 16, 2022, in Las Vegas, but on August 20, the “On the Floor” singer decided to take the step to end that stage in her life. The date of the request coincides with the anniversary of the traditional ceremony they had in Georgia. The American media outlet claims that close sources informed them that there is no prenuptial agreement between the two celebrities, so any income or benefits they obtained as a couple must be shared.

The documents state that the entertainer waived her right to receive any spousal support, and she is also asking that Affleck be denied that right, according to TMZ.

The update on their relationship comes after months of rumors about it, which were fueled by the actions of both Affleck and J.Lo, such as selling their marital residence, vacationing separately, and publicly rejecting each other. Neither of the two celebrities has made any statement about their separation.