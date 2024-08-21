Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage. The two, who were previously engaged in 2004, tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022. Rumors of a crisis had been circulating for months and have now been confirmed by court documents filed by JLo in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Rumors began circulating in May, when it was reported that the couple was no longer living together, before Affleck was absent from the Met Gala, where Lopez was co-chair. Then the artist announced that she was canceling her summer tour “with a complete heartbreak and devastation,” assuring fans that “I wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t feel it was absolutely necessary.” At the time, Live Nation said the singer was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

The story of the ‘Bennifers’

Lopez and Affleck got engaged in 2002, and the couple, dubbed the ‘Bennifers’, were constantly in the spotlight. They were supposed to marry in September 2003, but postponed the wedding just days before the ceremony. The couple eventually called off their engagement in January 2004. Lopez called it “the greatest love at first sight of my life.”

The actress-musician later officially confirmed that she and Affleck were back together in an Instagram post on her 52nd birthday, sharing a photo of them kissing on a private yacht. In April 2022, Lopez announced that she and Affleck were back together.