Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck and has decided to give up her future ex-husband’s last name

The break between Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck after weeks of rumors and leaks it’s now official. The pop star filed for divorce in Los Angeles last April after two years of marriage and it seems she’s decided to give up her future ex-husband’s last name.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck they got married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, twenty years after their first relationship that lasted two years. On that occasion, the singer and actress had decided to legally change her last name and take that of Affleck. After the divorce became public knowledge, JLo decided to close herself in total silence, also suspending all publications on social networks.

Ben Affleck on the contrary he was photographed smiling in the company of his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and three children Violet Anne, Fin and Samuel. There is already talk of a possible rekindling of the flame. The actress has been in a relationship with entrepreneur John Miller since 2018 but the couple has not been seen together in public for four months and this has corroborated rumors of a possible breakup. Sources close to Garner have however denied the rumors to TMZ.