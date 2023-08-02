Gerry Cardinale was present at Jennifer Lopez’s birthday party. The singer, who blew out 54 candles, went wild dancing on a table right in front of the AC Milan owner. Cardinale is a partner of Ben Affleck (companion of JLo) in Artists Equity, the production company that produced the film Air – The Story of the Great Leap with Matt Damon, and is a great friend of the couple. The video went around the web (Instagram @gloriajlover)