Gerry Cardinale, here is mister Milan at Jennifer Lopez’s birthday

Jennifer Lopez dance on the table in his mansion of Beverly Hills during the feast of 54th birthday.

The singer and Hollywood star is more beautiful than ever, but…. who is behind her? He’s really the man of dreams for this long transfer market summer with Rossoneri (stars and) stripes: mister Milan, alias Gerry Cardinale. As you can see in this exclusive photo from Affaritaliani.it. The founder and CEO of RedBird indeed it is Ben Affleck’s associate (mate of JLo) in Artists Equity (the production company that produced the film Air – The story of the great leap with Matt Damon) and friend of the couple.

Speaking of parties, the other evening Gerry Cardinale had organized one for his Milan (Pioli’s team is on tour in the USA where they played against Real Madrid and Juventus, now it’s up to Barcelona) at the San Vicente Bungalowsone of the most exclusive club in Los Angeleslocated in West Hollywood, of which he is a member.

Gerry Cardinale and affairs with American stars: from Ben Affleck to Lebron James

Not just Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. A similar bond on the other hand Gerry Cardinale he also has it with other stars made in the USA. An example? Lebron James (Redbird has acquired some shares of SpringHill, a company founded by the star of the Los Angeles Lakers). “I love European football and I think Milan is a very special club on and off the pitch. There is a great opportunity to bring Milan back among the top teams and top brands of European football in the world. Milan is a top-class city worldwide, at the intersection of fashion, sport, entertainment and culture. Milan is his perfect ambassador and RedBird the right owner to bring Milan back to its glory days“, had been the public investiture of the Chosen One in recent days in the Gazzetta.

Gerry Cardinale and Milan, the accounts add up and the market makes the fans dream

As we said, it’s a dream summer for the Milan: the accounts are in order, the increasingly ‘precious’ shirt (worth 70 million euros) and the transfer market – (also) thanks to the sale of Sandro Tonali to the Newcastle – led to a revolution with the arrival of many interesting players capable of setting San Siro ablaze: from Loftus Cheek And cleaningpassing through Reijnders, Chukwueze, Okay, Musah and we can swear that… it’s not over yet.

AND THEN…

Milan transfer market, Krunic to Fenerbahce “there is an agreement”. De Ketelaere-Adli-Origi

The supplies for a treasure that will bring new blows

Subscribe to the newsletter

