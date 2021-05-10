Jennifer Lopez she celebrated Mother’s Day as a family with her twins and her mother. The singer of Latin descent spent the celebration in a different way, as she recently confirmed her separation from her fiancé Alex Rodríguez.

However, the interpreter of “On the floor” shared details of the entertainment that her children organized for her and surprised her followers of Instagram with cute family photographs. He also did not forget to dedicate a message to his own mother.

“It was my mother who installed in us from a young age that we could do anything. This was something that stuck with me. Being a mother is my greatest joy and today (May 9) I think of my mother and all the mothers. This is your day and I hope you are surrounded by love, gratitude, and appreciation. Enjoy it, ”he wrote on the platform along with a video.

In this clip you can see part of a photo session focused on the female members of her family, with whom she feels a special connection. Hours later he left portraits of a lunch he had with his descendants Max and Emme, fruit of her marriage to Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez celebrated Mother’s Day with her children

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent their vacation together

Together again? According to various international media, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed their vacations at the Big Sky Resort resort in Montana, in the United States. People magazine informed its readers that both were photographed inside a car outside the place, where they would have stayed for several days.

A source close to the artists hinted that they would be thinking of resuming their romantic relationship: “They have a strong connection. Everything has been fast and intense, but Jennifer is happy … They have a lot of affection for each other ”.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.