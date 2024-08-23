Jennifer Lopez wants to drop the Affleck name. As reported by ‘TMZ’, which obtained the divorce papers, the pop star and actress has checked the box that allows her to return to her maiden name, and therefore Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

JLo took Ben’s last name when they married in July 2022 in Las Vegas. But the singer wants to officially pull the plug on the marriage, which ended due to conflicting views on the star life: she loves the ‘entertainment machine’ of red carpets and interviews, he hates it. In the meantime, as reported on ‘Tmz’, the divorce negotiations are continuing. The meetings, however, are becoming so bitter that Jen and Ben have stopped speaking to each other.