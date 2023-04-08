We recommend you read…

United States.- The famous American singer, Jennifer Lopez, received strong criticism recently after doing a cocktail commercialsince users indicate that neither she nor her husband, Ben AffleckThey consume alcohol.

For many of JLO’s fans, it was surprising and exciting that he appeared doing promotion to the new drink that he released as its own brand, but for the majority of Internet users it did not seem correct.

It was through social networks where the actress also appeared in a commercial for fruity cocktails ready to serve the one who titled as ‘DELOLA‘.

“The secret is out! I am proud to share with you @DELOLA… my new collection of unique spritzes, ready to enjoy”, was the message with which the interpreter of ‘On the Floor’ accompanied the video through the Instagram platform.

This situation managed to disappoint many of her fans, as they were very upset that Jennifer López often says that does not drink intoxicating drinks and still launch a new brand where it promotes alcohol.

But that’s not all, but users reproach López for promoting alcoholic beverages when your husband has had serious problems with said toxineven Ben Affleck continues to fight not to fall back into addiction and stay sober.

In fact, it was in 2021 when the protagonist of ‘batman vs. superman‘ He admitted to having a drinking problem, but his addiction had been known for nearly two decades, while he was still married to Jennifer Garner.

“Part of the reason I started drinking was because I was stuck. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart,” said the famous at the time.

For this reason, hundreds of users have begun to attack Jennifer López for not understanding more what is happening with her husband and for promoting the drink when she does not even consume it.

“Oh, wow. This is disappointing”, “Why not create a (non-alcoholic) brand knowing that you have spoken openly about the negative effects of alcohol and that you yourself do not drink? This feels so off-brand to you, you’re really curious why you’re selling alcohol”, “Be your husband’s peace @JLo. Selling alcohol is a slap in the face for him and his health ”, are one of the most prominent comments.

