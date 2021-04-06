The ‘Diva of the Bronx’, Jennifer Lopez, He is in the Dominican Republic filming his new movie Shotgun wedding. She always excels in everything she does and this time was no exception. Jlo struck with a photo session for the cover of the magazine Instyle on the May 2021 issue.

The singer surprised her followers with a series of photos where she wears a nude bathing suit. The publication exceeded a million ‘likes’ in less than 3 hours. Currently, the images have already exceeded two million reactions and more than 16,000 comments.

Jlo

Stylist Julia von Boehm didn’t stop praising the 51-year-old singer with comments like this: “She’s so professional, fun, efficient! And also very kind! ”.

The artist not only captivated with the bathing suit, but also wore various outfits. Among them are an earth tone shirt, which he complemented with a black lace, and a basic black polo shirt that I use with a white jean.

Likewise, Jlo detailed in his post who were the professionals who were behind all the work. The photographer in charge was Pamela Hanson, while the makeup was in the hands of David Vasquez. The hair was the work of Chris Appleton.

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.