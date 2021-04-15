A month after canceling his marriage commitment and amid strong rumors of crisis, Jennifer Lopez (51) and Alex Rodriguez (47) announced their separation.

The singer and actress and the former baseball player, who had been dating for four years, released the sad news this Thursday through the US media Today.

“We have realized that we are better as friends and we hope to continue being so“, begins the statement released by the couple that surprised all their fans.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got together at an event last month. Photo: Matt Sayles / Invision / AP

“We will continue to work together and support each other in our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for ourselves and our children, “they continued.

And they clarified: “Out of respect for them, we just want to add our thanks to all who have sent us kind and supportive words ”.

It is that, it is worth clarifying, in these four years of relationship, the artist and the former athlete formed a profitable society which generates a lot of advertising revenue.

In recent weeks, to disprove the crisis rumors, both published on the networks photos of the two of them together in Dominican Republic, where the actress is filming a movie.

However, the crisis would have been stronger than many assumed and the relationship ended up breaking for good.

