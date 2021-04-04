Hollywood star Robert De Niro and the actresses and singers Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez are the most famous faces of the first advertising campaign of WELL Health, a security rating brand that arouses suspicion on social media, especially in Twitter.

The initiative has also added celebrities such as the tennis player to its ranks. Venus williams, the producer Michael Bakari Jordan, popularly known as Michael B. Jordan, the famous Austrian chef Wolfgang Johannes Puck and the spiritual guru Deepak Chopra, winner of the 1998 Nobel Prize in Physics.

What is the WELL Health seal?

According to the explanatory video of the brand, it is a certificate of safe place against COVID-19, granted to various establishments and businesses.

“If you want to go back to your favorite places and be sure they have put your health and safety first, look for the WELL health and safety seal,” advises Jennifer Lopez.

For his part, the winner of two Oscar Robert De Niro awards highlights: “If you see the ‘WELL Health-Safety Rated’ logo in a school, office, store or restaurant, it means that your health and safety are the most important thing for that establishment. ”.

The controversy with the WELL Health label

The campaign involving Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and other celebrities attracted attention due to the high cost of the security seal, between $ 2,730 and $ 12,600, depending on the size of the building and income of the business to be evaluated.

The justification for the price of the WELL Health seal is provided by the founder of the WELL International Construction Institute (IWBI), Paul Scialla, noting that it involves years of research by expert virologists, epidemiologists and health professionals.

His response has served to unleash conspiracy theories on Twitter that emphasize that the global coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) broke out a year ago. The claim that the WELL Health seal spans years of study seems to suggest, to those who spread speculation, that it is part of a secret plan to impose a “new world order.”

