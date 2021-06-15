Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together: the video of the kiss

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together: the confirmation comes from a passionate kiss that the two exchanged in a restaurant in Malibu, California, and which was captured in a video that immediately went viral on social media.

I don’t pay attention to tabloids or scandals. But Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck being back together has given me LIFE. I have no idea why. After 18 yrs .. WOW so happy for them pic.twitter.com/mJWzXHfjpU – inji fadel 🌊💙🆘 (@inji_fadel) June 15, 2021

The news of a “Bennifer” reunion had been in the air for some time, but had never been officially confirmed by the two. Now comes the evidence confirming the relationship between the Puerto Rican-born singer (her career here) and the Hollywood actor.

The two, who had had a love affair from 2002 to 2004, have been dating since last spring, which is shortly after the end of the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

According to reports from People, the singer’s mom would be thrilled with this flashback. “It was sad when they couldn’t fix their relationship years ago. Now she is thrilled that they are back together, ”writes the newspaper, adding:“ Jennifer is very attached to her mother. It is very important for her that the person she is with gets along well with her mother ”.