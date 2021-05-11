Latin singer Jennifer Lopez and American actor Ben Affleck have surprised internet users after the recent news of their alleged romance. Emails between the couple, secret visits from Affleck to the artist’s mansion and the latest photos of the two traveling have generated speculation about a possible reconciliation 17 years after their breakup. How did they meet and why did they separate? Here we tell you.

Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reconcile?

Everything seems to indicate that the love bond between the pop star and the Hollywood actor has been resumed. After ending their relationship in 2004, the actors have been caught enjoying a trip together to Ben Affleck’s residence in Montana.

According to the American media TMZ, the alleged reconciliation began in February, when JLo he was filming a new movie in the Dominican Republic. According to the media, both characters exchanged emails, a fact that reflected a little more than a simple friendship.

Virtual communication would have ceased when the actress and singer returned to Los Angeles. Ben affleck He was photographed up to three times by the paparazzi visiting her at her residence.

A source close to the singer was consulted about the trip of JLo next to Affleck. “He had a great time with Ben. They have a strong connection. Everything has been fast and intense, but she is happy “, declared the source to the magazine People.

So far, the couple has not commented on their exits or on the existence or not of a sentimental relationship.

How did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck meet?

The actors met in 2002 when they were both starring in the romantic comedy Gigli. The romantic bond that the characters had in fiction crossed the screens, so that same year they announced their relationship and their engagement. The actors set the wedding date in September 2003.

However, days before their marriage, they canceled the event due to excessive media harassment they received. Months later, in early 2004, they decided to end the relationship for good.

Why did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split up?

The actor has pointed out as responsible for his break with Jennifer Lopez to the constant harassment he received from the paparazzi. This, as indicated in the podcast Awards Chatter from The Hollywood Reporter, was what eroded the bond between the two.

“People were very mean to her: sexist and racist. Every thing about her was written that if you write it now, you would literally be fired, “said the actor. He also noted that his relationship with JLo it was the tabloid favorite story.

What did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s prenuptial contract say?

Despite the fact that the marriage did not materialize, the stars did sign a prenuptial contract, which has been widely discussed, as it contains quite unusual clauses. In this, the Hollywood actor and director asked for five million dollars just to marry the singer. In addition, it was established that the couple had to have sex at least four days a week.

What is the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck movie?

They both starred in the romantic comedy Gigli in 2003, directed by Martin Brest. The feature film tells the story of Larry Gigli, played by Ben affleck, a thief who is tasked with kidnapping the younger brother of a powerful federal prosecutor to prevent a mob boss from being caught.

After committing the kidnapping, Gigli receives a visit from Ricki, a character from Jennifer Lopez, a reinforcement sent so that the thief does not ruin the operation. The offender feels a great attraction for her and makes multiple attempts to win her love.

After the premiere of this film, the couple returned to act together in the production Jersey Girl, released in 2004, where they again play a couple. This time, the story is about Ollie Trinké (Ben affleck) a married man who is in the prime of his personal and professional life. However, all this collapses when his wife (Jennifer Lopez) passes away, leaving him alone with his newborn daughter. He is forced to return to his father’s house in New Jersey where he meets Maya, a shop owner with whom he will bond romantically.

Jennifer Lopez, latest news:

