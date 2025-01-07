Jennifer Lopez (55 years old) and Ben Affleck (52 years old), have been officially divorced since January 6. This was revealed by ‘People’ magazine, which was able to obtain the court documents of the resolution. Last August, the singer filed for divorce on the same day as their wedding anniversary.

The stars, who had given each other a second chance after almost two decades, got married in 2022 in a private ceremony in Las Vegas. The actress alleged that their separation was due to “irreconcilable differences” and explained that they had been living apart since April 2024.

Your love story

‘Bennifer’, as their followers call them, had a two-way love affair. The first occurred in 2002, when they were both filming the movie ‘Gigli’ and they fell in love on the recording set. At that time, their romance was one of the most followed by the social chronicle and the paparazzi, so much so that media pressure led them to separate two years later and a few months after getting married, canceling the engagement and their wedding plans.

However, almost two decades later, they met again and decided to resume their love story, reaching the altar in 2022 in Georgia. The celebrations took place at Ben’s estate, located on the Hampton Island Reserve, a mansion he acquired when he first became engaged to Jlo.









Jennifer wants her maiden name back

As revealed by ‘People’, the actress told the court that the two parties they waived spousal support and that the attorney fees They were going to go halfway. Regarding the assets of the marriage, Lopez explained that he was to resolve how it would be done. Meanwhile, the Hollywood star asked the court recover her maiden name.

In an interview with ‘Interview Magazine’, Jlo said she felt “excited” about being single. «Being in a relationship does not define me. I can’t look for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within me,” he said, adding that “in my low moments, I have learned to feel the feelings and then let them go.”

The reasons for their separation

Sources close to the couple have assured that the real reasons for the separation are due to the fact that “they are very different people” and described Jennifer as a “very public and more social” person, while they said of Ben that “he is more introverted and “He loves spending time at home.”

Likewise, they stated that “everything happened very quickly” between them. «They were two people who were in love with love and who wouldn’t let themselves be carried away by that? “They truly loved each other,” they concluded.

Finally, despite their breakup, as ‘Page Six’ has revealed, ‘Bennifer’ “has every intention of continuing in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved.” Friends of the former couple confirm that to this day, they continue to maintain contact about family matters, since the children she had with Marc Anthony (56 years old) and those he had with Jennifer Garner (52 years old), maintain a good relationship between they.