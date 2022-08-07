Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, recently, they joined in a marriage alliance in Las Vegas and were on their honeymoon in Europe; however, the Hollywood Life medium assured that the couple would have decided to distance themselves.

Why did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split?

According to a source close to the artists, the reason for the separation would be so that each one can focus on their personal projects and in turn strengthen their bond without losing the connection.

“They are convinced that being separated will help them focus on their professional careers, earn more money and miss each other more strongly,” said a person close to the foreign media.

The news surprised their fans, since until a few days ago they appeared enjoying their trip through Paris, France, in the company of their children.

“They believe that spending time apart from each other makes them stronger, and it’s perfect because when they’re apart they’re making an extreme amount of money. It’s a win-win situation,” she said.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck haven’t lost touch

Despite having distanced themselves, the couple continues to maintain contact on a daily basis, since the measure is for the good of both. It is hoped that they can resume their relationship in the short term.

“They are always talking, texting and video calling each other when they are apart at work. And the time they spend away from each other makes getting together again that much better. JLo loves the fact that she knows her husband will be there for her no matter what,” the source detailed.

How was the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married last Saturday, July 16, in Clark County, Las Vegas.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind and it turns out that love is patient. 20 years patient”, wrote the American actor.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: why did they end their first romance?

The actors began dating during 2022 and before long, Affleck proposed to Jlo. But they separated and decided to call off their marriage in 2004.

After more than two decades, the artists decided to resume their relationship and this time they got married.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck honeymooned in Paris

The actors decided to go on their honeymoon to Paris, France and decided to take a boat ride to tour Serna day. However, a curious fact has been the cause of funny memes. Ben fell asleep and was photographed by several paparazzi.

The day before, the spouses walked near the Elysée Palace and ended their day at the Le Matignon restaurant, where they enjoyed a romantic dinner.

What is the fortune of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

The couple accumulates a fortune of 550 million of net dollars. While Jlo has a heritage of 400 million dollars for more than 25 years of racing. On the other hand, the actor who plays Batman in “Justice League” has 150 million dollars net.