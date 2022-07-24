After their surprising second chance 20 years after separating, Jennifer Lopez (54) and Ben Affleck (49) have not only resumed their relationship, but have taken another step by marrying in Las Vegas on July 16. Now they are in the middle of their honeymoon and, honoring their sweet courtship, they have chosen the city of love to celebrate this new stage with their family. The newlyweds have traveled to Paris with the daughters that Ben Affleck had with his previous wife, Jennifer Garner: Seraphina Rose, 13, and Violet Anne Seraphina Rose, 16; and the twins that JLo had with Mark Anthony, Maximilian and Emme, 14.

The six of them were seen out for lunch last Saturday before taking a private two-hour tour of the Seine River on the Petrus III, a classic teak yacht built in 1950. From the moment they left the hotel, they could see the many gestures of affection, radiating happiness and complicity. She, in an elegant long dress with embroidered flowers by Doce & Gabbana, as romantic as the moment.

They have been in France since last Thursday and have been photographed kissing and hugging on a park bench for hours as two teenagers on Friday morning, when not many people were walking around yet. Despite being in a public place and being two international stars, those who saw them say that it seemed that there was no one else in the world than the two of them.

On their family outing they strolled through the city, walked through the Marais district and Rue des Rosiers to the Pompidou



On their family outing they strolled through the city, walked through the Marais district and Rue des Rosiers, to the Center Pompidou. They also enjoyed some vintage shopping and the Musée d’Orsay, an art gallery dedicated to the plastic arts of the 19th century, with the largest Impressionist collection in the world, located in the old Orsay railway station building.

Las Vegas



Just a week ago, the couple got married in Las Vegas at midnight and it was Jennifer herself who told it once they were married and published photographs of the moment. The couple had already been engaged two decades earlier but media pressure put an end to their love. Now, more mature, with more experience and after having had children and other couples, they have met again at the perfect time and have managed to form a very well-matched family, according to what has been seen on their trip to Paris.

“Love is one of the best things, maybe the best of all,” wrote the actress and singer after marrying Affleck. “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is each other and the promise we make to love each other, care for each other, understand each other, be patient, loving and good with each other,” he reflected in a message to his followers. And it is that, this new opportunity has shown the pop diva that “it is worth waiting for”.

The trip to France may have been a first getaway. Some American media assure that when the couple revalidates their vows, they will celebrate their union with an unforgettable party. And so, the honeymoon could continue in another destination.

The couple, who dominate magazines around the world these days with the celebration of their movie love, is also being publicly congratulated by friends and colleagues in the trade. Actress Chelsea Handler sent an emotional message to the couple after her escape to Las Vegas to get married. “Definitely together. How sweet”. On her side, Gwyneth Paltrow, who had a romantic relationship with the protagonist of ‘Armageddon’ in the past, declares that she feels “very happy” for the adventurous course of her love.