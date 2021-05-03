Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck they thrilled their millions of followers around the world by being evidenced by the People and Page Six media. The Batman interpreter was photographed getting out of one of the singer’s trucks.

Let us remember that the stars were engaged in 2003 and broke due to the pressure that fame exerted on their personal lives. However, they never lost contact and are even friends, according to a People source.

The businesswoman has just returned to her home in the United States, after filming a film project in the Dominican Republic. According to what some sources revealed to the newspaper Page Six, Affleck was transported to the mansion of the also singer in a van.

“They spent time together in Los Angeles for the past week. They have a lot of love for each other. They have always admired each other ”, commented close friends for the medium.

The ex-partner’s meeting occurred after JLo’s breakup with her ex-fiance Alex Rodríguez was announced on April 15. For his part, Ben Affleck ended his romance with actress Ana de Armas in early 2021.

In early April, when the Puerto Rican artist was still with Rodríguez, the Oscar winner was one of the celebrities who offered their impressions of JLo’s career for the May issue of InStyle. He highlighted the decades-long hard work of the ‘Bronx Diva’ to achieve the importance that her name currently has in the entertainment industry.

“Where do you keep the fountain of youth? She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I have come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I am so happy for her that it seems, at last, to be receiving the credit she deserves, “said the protagonist of the film Lost.

Jennifer Lopez, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.