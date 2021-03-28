Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez put an end to the rumors of their supposed separation by showing themselves together through social networks. After their breakup was reported, the singer and the businessman showed that their relationship has not been compromised.

Various international media reported that the famous couple had ended their 4-year relationship amid plans for their wedding, which had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The interpreter and the former athlete sent a statement to People magazine and denied having distanced themselves. However, the publication assured that they are going through a crisis, but that they are working to solve it.

A source close to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez commented to the aforementioned media that their busy schedules make it difficult for their romance to develop. “They have had a bad time, but they have not broken up. (…) She is working in the Dominican Republic and he is working in Miami, so it is difficult to see each other, ”he said.

However, the future spouses are already physically together again. Through social networks they shared a photograph in which they can be seen announcing their commercial alliance with a vitamin brand.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez’s millions of followers expressed their excitement at seeing her next to Alex Rodriguez. “How nice to see you together”, “Keep your love, do not let others destroy what should not end” and “I am very happy to see that you are working [en su relación] I love that they are together ”, are some comments that can be read on Instagram.

