Now yes, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have broken up. The news comes a month after it was learned that they had canceled their betrothal, that they were going through a major crisis and were going to therapy. In a last attempt, the couple spread through their social networks some photos together from the Dominican Republic where she is shooting a movie. But finally they have not been able to resolve their differences so the singer and actress and the former baseball player, with whom he had been dating for four years, have announced their separation on Thursday through the American medium. Today.

“We have realized that we are best friends and we hope to continue being so,” begins the statement released by the couple. “We will continue to work together and support each other in our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for ourselves and for our children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thanks to everyone who has sent kind words and support. ” In this time of relationship, the couple has also established itself as a profitable partnership that generates a lot of advertising revenue.

On March 13, several US media announced the breakup of the couple after two years engaged and four years of relationship. However, the glamorous and millionaire couple later qualified Fox News in a statement that the news was not entirely true, that both are “working on some things.” Lopez and Rodriguez celebrated their engagement party in September 2019, but they postponed the wedding twice, blaming the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent interview, the Puerto Rican artist commented that she and Rodriguez saw a therapist during quarantine and that she had been “very useful.”

Alex Rodríguez and Jennifer Lopez met when she was still married to Marc Anthony, the father of her two children. He began his courtship with the baseball star a few years after their separation in 2017. He, of Dominican descent, was the Cristiano Ronaldo of baseball, as well as a businessman and a television personality. When in March of that year rumors of a possible courtship with JLo began to spread, a source assured the US media that Lopez “seems excited,” but that “she is aware that he is a womanizer and that is why she is being cautious.” . The caution ended when the athlete gave her a million dollar engagement ring.

When the ex-athlete was a promise of baseball at 23 years old, a journalist asked him: What would be the dream date for Alex Rodriguez? “Jennifer Lopez. I hope you can get me an appointment with her, ”he answered without hesitation. In less than two decades, he managed to date the artist.

The actress, singer, songwriter and businesswoman has been married three times. The first time, with the Cuban writer Ojani Noa, in 1997, and four years later, with the dancer Chris Judd. The longest and most iconic was her relationship with Marc Anthony, whom she married in 2004. As a result of their relationship, which ended in 2011, her two children were born: twins Emme and Maximilian. Rodriguez was married between 2002 and 2008 to psychologist Cynthia Scurtis, mother of his two daughters, Natasha and Ella. The divorce came after the now-businessman cheated on his wife with a Las Vegas dancer, among other extramarital affairs. After that breakup, the former baseball player dated actresses Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz.

A-Rod, as Rodriguez is called in the sports world, went through the great teams, such as the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. He stood out for his good game and his bad temper on the field. In 2014, he acknowledged under oath to having doped during his time with the Yankees. His testimony to the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) was part of a larger investigation and gave him immunity. After abandoning his sports career in 2016, he has dedicated himself to building his empire with his company A-ROD Corp. He also has a television career as a sportscaster for Fox and ESPN and has participated in several reality shows.