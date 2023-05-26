with photosIn addition to being a film event, the Cannes Festival is also a major fashion festival. Celebrities have appeared on the red carpet in recent weeks in unusual outfits, such as Jennifer Lawrence who combined a prom dress with flip flops and Alicia Vikander in a gown that took 1700 hours to complete. These are the most striking ensembles.

At the opening of the Festival de Cannes, the American actress and fashion muse stole Ella Fanning (25, known for Maleficent) the show. She wore an Alexander McQueen dress specially made for her, with countless hand-applied crystals. “My jaw is still on the floor,” Fanning told Vogue over her open mouth. She calls it a “dream dress” and a work of art.

Elle Fanning at the Cannes Film Festival. © Getty



The Swedish top model Elsa Hosk (34) appeared in Cannes with a dress by ‘our’ Viktor & Rolf. The design is part of the collection with which the two recently caused “total confusion” at Haute Couture Week in Paris, because the dresses were upside down or skewed, as seen at Hosk: See also What Boris Becker expects in court in London

Elsa Hosk in Cannes. ©Getty Images



One of the fashion trends in Cannes was the ‘peekaboo bra‘, or the ‘peek-a-boo bra’, according to the authoritative Vogue: a dress where a piece of bra is just visible at the top, or at least seems to be. Besides actress Scarlett Johansson (38) more stars participated:

Actress Scarlett Johansson, model Cindy Bruna and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley joined the peekaboo bra trend. ©Getty/AP



It has long been a trend to show a little lingerie, or in some cases a lot. The Russian supermodel Irina Shaik (37) did so quite rigorously:

Irina Shaik in Cannes. © BrunoPress/Abaca Press



The Swedish actress Alicia Vicander (34, known for Tomb Raider) wore a special strapless dress by Louis Vuitton, with tiny rods of glass on top that had first been stripped of their color and then made silver. In total, there were 60,000 rods and stones on the dress. It took 1700 hours to apply it, after which it took another 150 hours to assemble the dress, according to Harper’s Bazaar. See also Russia and Belarus form joint troops against Ukraine

Actress Alicia Vikander at Cannes. © Getty



Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence (32) wore a red Dior dress, but was mainly in the news because she exchanged her high heels for black flip flops. Because it feels good, but perhaps also as a protest. In 2015, a group of women in Cannes were turned away from a film screening for wearing flat shoes. While the organization said this wasn’t an actual rule, it was known as some kind of unwritten, sexist convention. Several stars have already protested by appearing barefoot in Cannes, including Julia Roberts and Kristen Stewart.

Jennifer Lawrence wore flip flops under her dress. © Reuters



Kristen Stewart took off her shoes on the red carpet at Cannes in 2018. © BrunoPress/Abaca Press



And then there were special outfits from…

Supermodel Noami Campbell

Naomi Campbell in a Valentino dress at Cannes. © Vianney LeCaer/Invision/AP



Helen Mirren, in a Del Core dress, with bright blue hair. ©Getty Images



Chinese actress Fan Bingbing. © ANP/EPA



Irina Shayk in a creation by an unknown designer, Mowalola Ogunlesi. ©Getty Images



Natalie Portman and Charles Melton. The actress wears a Dior dress inspired by the so-called Junon dress that Christian Dior designed for his autumn-winter 1949-1950 collection, now a museum piece. © Reuters



Heidi Klum in a Zuhair Murad dress. © ANP/EPA







