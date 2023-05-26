with photosIn addition to being a film event, the Cannes Festival is also a major fashion festival. Celebrities have appeared on the red carpet in recent weeks in unusual outfits, such as Jennifer Lawrence who combined a prom dress with flip flops and Alicia Vikander in a gown that took 1700 hours to complete. These are the most striking ensembles.
At the opening of the Festival de Cannes, the American actress and fashion muse stole Ella Fanning (25, known for Maleficent) the show. She wore an Alexander McQueen dress specially made for her, with countless hand-applied crystals. “My jaw is still on the floor,” Fanning told Vogue over her open mouth. She calls it a “dream dress” and a work of art.
The Swedish top model Elsa Hosk (34) appeared in Cannes with a dress by ‘our’ Viktor & Rolf. The design is part of the collection with which the two recently caused “total confusion” at Haute Couture Week in Paris, because the dresses were upside down or skewed, as seen at Hosk:
One of the fashion trends in Cannes was the ‘peekaboo bra‘, or the ‘peek-a-boo bra’, according to the authoritative Vogue: a dress where a piece of bra is just visible at the top, or at least seems to be. Besides actress Scarlett Johansson (38) more stars participated:
It has long been a trend to show a little lingerie, or in some cases a lot. The Russian supermodel Irina Shaik (37) did so quite rigorously:
The Swedish actress Alicia Vicander (34, known for Tomb Raider) wore a special strapless dress by Louis Vuitton, with tiny rods of glass on top that had first been stripped of their color and then made silver. In total, there were 60,000 rods and stones on the dress. It took 1700 hours to apply it, after which it took another 150 hours to assemble the dress, according to Harper’s Bazaar.
Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence (32) wore a red Dior dress, but was mainly in the news because she exchanged her high heels for black flip flops. Because it feels good, but perhaps also as a protest. In 2015, a group of women in Cannes were turned away from a film screening for wearing flat shoes. While the organization said this wasn’t an actual rule, it was known as some kind of unwritten, sexist convention. Several stars have already protested by appearing barefoot in Cannes, including Julia Roberts and Kristen Stewart.
And then there were special outfits from…
Supermodel Noami Campbell
Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.
Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Jennifer #Lawrence #flip #flops #Scarlett #Johanssons #peekaboo #bra #striking #outfits #Cannes
Leave a Reply