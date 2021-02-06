Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence was injured during the filming process, reports on Friday, February 5, portal TMZ citing sources related to filmmaking.

The interlocutors said that the incident took place in Boston during the filming of Adam McKay’s film Don’t Look Up for Netflix.

In one scene, next to Lawrence and her colleague Timothy Chalamet, a “controlled window explosion” was supposed to occur, but the situation “went awry.” It is noted that a shard of glass injured the actress’s eyelid, after which the wound began to bleed heavily.

As noted by journalists, the extent of her injury is not clear, however, according to sources, “everything is not so bad.” However, production was stopped due to the incident, specifies “Gazeta.ru”…

In October it became known that the actor Leonardo DiCaprio would become Jennifer Lawrence’s partner in the film Don’t Look Up. Also in the film will play Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande and Meryl Streep.

The picture will tell about two astronomers who go on a promo tour to warn humanity about an approaching asteroid that threatens to destroy the Earth.