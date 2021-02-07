Actress Jennifer Lawrence suffered an accident while filming a movie for Netflix. According Deadline, the event occurred when the renowned Hollywood star was filming a complicated scene with special effects.

According to said media, the artist ended up injured by the impact of a glass during the filming of Don’t look up (Don’t look up).

After this accident, the production had to suspend the recordings while Jennifer Lawrence recovers. However, these could be resumed next Monday, January 8.

Jennifer Lawrence recently got engaged to art gallery owner Cooke Maroney. This was reported by his representative to the Los Angeles Times newspaper.

Don’t look up

The new tape of Netflix is a comedy that is directed by the renowned Adam McKay. In addition, this production has the participation of Leonardo DiCaprio.

Likewise, Don’t look up it has big movie stars as part of the cast. Among them are: Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Matthew Perry and Himesh Patel.

Shows, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.