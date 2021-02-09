Jennifer Lawrence heads Don’t look up, a Netflix blockbuster co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet and Chris Evans. But the filming had to be temporarily suspended since the actress has suffered an accident during the recording.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news, which was initially teased by TMZ. The post revealed that Lawrence suffered minor injuries after a controlled explosion, as part of the film’s special effects, which blew up several crystals.

The scene in question, which was shot during a night shoot, featured both Lawrence and Chalamet. Apparently the interpreter has suffered minor injuries to her eyelids.

Jennifer Lawrence crashed in a scene shared with Timothée Chalamet during a night of filming. Photo REUTERS / Carlo Allegri / File Phot / File.

Production was temporarily suspended but the star has returned to the set today, Monday, February 8.

The film directed by Adam McKay follows two scientists played by Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, who discover that a meteorite will hit Earth in six months and go on a media tour to try to warn the world, but find themselves with an unreceptive and skeptical population.

The cast is completed by Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Himesh Patel, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Cate Blanchet: the dream team of “Don´t Look Up”, produced by Netflix.

“The fact that Netflix views this film as a worldwide comedy sets the bar very high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way,” McKay previously said of the film.

Viewers last saw Lawrence in 2019 on X-Men: Dark Phoenix. His next projects are Red, White and Water, which will be released in 2021; Mob Girl, directed by Paolo Sorrentino; Y Bad blood, in which he will return to work under McKay. Source: DPA.

ACE