Mexico City.– Actress Jennifer Lawrence has officially declared her support for Kamala Harris in her presidential bid, stressing that “abortion is literally on the ballot.”

In an interview with People magazine, Lawrence expressed her firm belief that Harris is an exceptional candidate who will commit to protecting reproductive rights.

“I’m voting for Kamala Harris because I think she’s an incredible candidate and I know she’s going to do everything she can to protect reproductive rights. That’s the most important thing: not letting someone into the White House who’s going to ban abortion,” the actress said. Lawrence’s commitment to reproductive rights goes beyond her words, as she is currently producing two documentaries through her company, Excellent Cadaver.

One of them, titled Bread and Roses, tells the story of three women living under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. The second, Zurawski v Texas, documents the struggle of abortion advocates who sued the state of Texas in 2023, becoming national news.

Lawrence, aware of the criticism she receives for her political activism, shared her perspective on her upbringing. “As internet trolls like to point out whenever I get involved in politics, I didn’t go to school, I dropped out of high school, so I don’t have a classical education. So storytelling is where I get most of my education,” she said. The Hunger Games star also highlighted the power of film and documentaries to generate empathy and understanding about social issues. “That’s the beautiful and amazing thing about film and documentaries. Hearing facts or the news, hearing certain things happen, it’s so easy to forget that until you see human existence and you see what’s happening. I think that’s when you can change your mindset,” she said. Lawrence joins a growing group of high-profile celebrities backing Harris in her presidential campaign, including figures like George Clooney, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.